In Woodbury, man's alleged confession leads cops to find kids home and woman dead

Jun. 26—Homicide detectives in Woodbury are investigating after a dead woman was found in a house that was full of children.

At 3:42 p.m. on Friday, 911 dispatchers received a call from a woman who said a man had called her to confess killing a woman at a home in Woodbury. The 911 caller said it was likely that several children were at the home, according to a press release.

When officers arrived at the home in the 7500 block of Steepleview Road, they tried to call someone inside the home.

Authorities said the "subject is known to Woodbury police" and that officers tried to call the people they knew lived in the house. Along with the SWAT team, officers called for anyone inside the house to come out.

Several children of different ages came out. The children told the officers that the suspect had left the house earlier in the day. The children believed a woman in the house had left with him.

However, when SWAT members entered the house they found the woman was dead inside. Lifesaving measures were not attempted on the woman "based on her condition."

Authorities said the children did not know the woman was inside the house.

"We have an active case," Woodbury Public Safety said in a statement on Friday night, "and the investigation is under way — including crime scene processing, subject apprehension efforts, interviews."

Several neighboring and regional agencies assisted on Friday, according to Woodbury Public Safety, including Washington County SWAT, the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the police departments of Oakdale and Cottage Grove.