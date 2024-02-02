Woodbury police appeal for help in Marksgraf Lake stabbing case

Police in Woodbury are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the stabbing of a man near Marksgraf Lake on Wednesday afternoon.

The man, who is in his 70s, told police he was stabbed in the chest around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday while walking on the south side of the lake.

He was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was listed in serious condition. The man told officers he “did not hear anybody or see anybody” and that the suspects “came up from behind him,” according to the emergency radio dispatches.

Officers have been checking the area for evidence, including home-surveillance cameras, said Cmdr. Tom Ehrenberg of the Woodbury Police Ddepartment.

Anyone with footage showing either the man or potential suspects is asked to contact police.

In addition, police want to talk to a woman who was walking a dog, perhaps a golden retriever, and may have seen the victim after the incident, Ehrenberg said.

“With so many unknowns in this case, we ask that residents remain vigilant and aware of their surroundings,” he said. “Woodbury detectives are actively investigating all possibilities of how this could have happened.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call 651-439-9381.

