Woodbury police: Disagreement in car led to shooting, crash; 1 juvenile injured; 2 suspects sought

Woodbury police are investigating after gunfire inside a vehicle led to a crash and the injury of one juvenile on Monday afternoon.

According to police, officers responded to the 500 block of Lake View Drive shortly before 4:30 p.m. on a report that a “car crashed through a garage” and “someone got shot.”

Officers arrived and found a juvenile with a non-serious gunshot wound. Another juvenile passenger was unharmed.

Two suspects had fled on foot before police arrived. The incident led Woodbury authorities to issue a CodeRed emergency call asking residents in the area to shelter in place.

Police were searching for the two suspects Monday night but said that they and the victim were known to each other. The initial investigation revealed that a disagreement led to the shooting and subsequent crash.

In a statement, police said there was no threat to the public.

