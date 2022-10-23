Woodbury police officer injured in confrontation with alleged car thief
A Woodbury police officer was injured Tuesday when a suspected car thief tried to escape and dragged the officer until the vehicle crashed, according to the police.
According to a Woodbury police Facebook post, at 6:33 p.m. Oct. 18, officers responded to reports of a man slumped over in a car in the 8300 block of Tamarack village. An officer who responded realized the vehicle was stolen. When the officer told the driver he was under arrest and tried to remove him from the vehicle, the driver refused and began driving, dragging the officer with him.
The vehicle crashed a “short distance” later into a light pole and the injured officer was able to take the suspect into custody with the help of two Woodbury residents who were nearby.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
“Woodbury Police would like to thank the residents for their courageous action of coming to the aid of our officer during this dangerous situation,” the post said.
