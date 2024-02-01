Woodbury police seek info after Markgrafs Lake assault

Woodbury police are searching for the suspect or suspects responsible for attacking a man Thursday afternoon near Markgrafs Lake.

The assault occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the south side of the lake, police said.

The man, who police say was in his 70s, was found and transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul for injuries incurred from the assault, police said. He was listed in serious condition on Thursday evening, police said.

The Woodbury Police Department is actively investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 651-439-9381.

