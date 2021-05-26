Woodbury police find small child badly hurt in street; woman arrested

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·1 min read

Numerous 911 calls to Woodbury police early Wednesday sent officers to a neighborhood where they located a small child badly hurt in the street and another also injured.

By the time officers had the situation under control in the 400 block of Lake View Alcove, a woman was arrested and the two children ranging from 4 to 6 years old were hospitalized.

Police said one child was in critical condition at Regions Hospital, and the other is also at Regions and recovering from moderate injuries.

According to police:

About 12:45 a.m., a caller to 911 said a child in the neighborhood was being chased by a parent. Dispatchers were soon told the child, believed to be 6 years old, was with the caller and slightly injured.

Multiple calls to 911 came in with screaming in the background. Officers arrived and located a second child down in the street and unresponsive. That child is believed to be 4 to 6 years old.

A woman nearby was arrested, and "there are no outstanding suspects being sought, and there is no further threat to the public," a police statement read.

Officers secured the scene and began interviewing witnesses.

Police have yet to be specific about the injuries to the children, and they have yet to identify any of the people involved or how they might be related to one another.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

