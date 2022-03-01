Woodbury Removes Another Well Due To ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Water

WOODBURY, MN — Woodbury officials were forced to take another municipal well out of service Monday after state officials issued a health advisory about the water it was producing.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued an advisory after traces of PFAS — per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — in the well's water exceeded the department's thresholds, Woodbury officials said.

Crews removed the well from service after the city received the MDH’s health advisory, officials said. This is the second Woodbury water well taken out of service in 2022.

Jim Westerman, Woodbury’s assistant public works director, said officials “could see the PFAS levels trending this direction” based on well-test results within the past year.

"We are responding quickly and appropriately, and have projects underway today that will help us maintain treatment and pumping capacity with these wells out of service so that we can continue to meet water demand during the hot summer months ahead,” Westerman said in a news release.

Officials emphasized Monday that “Woodbury’s drinking water continues to meet state and federal standards and guidelines for PFAS.”

They did warn, however, that more Woodbury water wells “may be trending toward” PFAS levels that prompt additional health advisories. Any wells that receive a health advisory will be immediately removed from service, officials said.

PFAS, also known as perfluorochemicals, are often called "forever chemicals" because they do not break down in the environment. Prolonged exposure to PFAS can lead to negative health effects, including kidney and thyroid problems and cancer, MPR reported.



The PFAS in Woodbury's groundwater have been traced back to chemicals that were made at 3M's Cottage Grove facility for almost 60 years until 2002. Those PFAS were disposed of at multiple sites in Washington County.

Solid waste, industrial solvents and acids from 3M's Cottage Grove and St. Paul manufacturing facilities were disposed of at a site in Woodbury located along the city's border with Cottage Grove, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Woodbury and Cottage Grove residents also used that site to dump municipal waste, including household, automotive and construction debris, health officials said.

Nine of Woodbury's 19 municipal water wells have been removed from service after the MDH issued health advisories due to detectable levels of PFAS that were above the department's thresholds, city officials said.

Four were returned to service in June 2020 with assistance from a new, temporary water treatment plant, according to officials.

Woodbury crews are working to expand capacity at the temporary water treatment plant near the intersection of Valley Creek Road and Tower Drive. The plant could be required for more than five years as the city works to build a long-term treatment facility, officials said.

Woodbury bought a parcel of land south of Hargis Parkway and east of Radio Drive, on which officials plan to build a permanent facility to treat the city's water for PFAS. Construction is expected to start in 2023 or 2024, officials said.

Minnesota reached a $850 million settlement agreement with 3M in February 2018, with about $700 million to be directed to mitigate PFAS in drinking water in the East Twin Cities Metro.

Woodbury officials said they will try to have most of the costs for the permanent facility funded through the settlement agreement.

This article originally appeared on the Woodbury Patch