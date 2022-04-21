Woodbury woman found competent for trial in daughter’s death

A Woodbury mother accused of fatally attacking her 5-year-old daughter and assaulting her 6-year-old son in the street outside their townhouse has been found competent to stand trial.

Sadiyo Mohamed, 32, was charged in June with second-degree murder after the girl died from injuries sustained in the May 26 attack. After a mental-health evaluation in October, the court determined Mohamed was incompetent due to mental illness and suspended the court proceedings.

On Thursday, Washington County District Court Judge Doug Meslow determined that Mohamed had regained competency, meaning she is now able to participate in the proceedings and the case can go to trial.

Multiple people called 911 around 12:45 a.m. May 26 to report that Mohamed was chasing her screaming son outside their townhouse at 479 Lake View Alcove. When police arrived, they found her daughter lying in the street, unconscious and bleeding from a head injury. A long, thin piece of wood, which Mohamed allegedly used to punish the children, was found near the girl, officials said.

Both children were taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul.

The girl had a fractured skull, lacerated liver, bruising over her entire body, a rib fracture and multiple brain bleeds, and the boy had a possible broken arm and a large bump just above his right eye, according to the criminal complaint. The girl died three weeks later.

Mohamed told investigators that her husband was out of the country and she had been off her medications for bipolar disorder for a couple of months. She said she had tried to clean her house that day and had been paranoid and hallucinating for a few days, believing her children were playing games on her. She wasn’t sure if her children were “the devil or a demon,” which made her question if she should hurt them or not, according to the complaint.

Another child, an 18-month-old girl, was at home and asleep on the couch when the assaults occurred.

Nick Hydukovich, assistant criminal division chief at the Washington County Attorney’s office, and Chris Grove, Mohamed’s attorney, agreed on Thursday that Mohamed should remain committed at the Minnesota Security Hospital in St. Peter rather than return to the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.

On Thursday, Meslow ordered another mental-health evaluation. The exam, known as a Rule 20.02, involves a psychiatrist providing an opinion about whether the defendant qualifies for a mental-illness defense.

An omnibus hearing in the case has been scheduled for July 13. No trial date has been set.

