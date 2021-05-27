Woodbury woman with history of mental illness charged with attack that left daughter, 5, critically hurt and son, 6, injured

A Woodbury woman with a long history of mental illness was charged Thursday with attempted murder and assault in connection with her attacking her 6-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter during a late-night tirade in the street outside their home.

Sadiyo I. Mohamed, 32, was arrested early Wednesday at the scene and charged in Washington County District Court with second-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault. Mohamed appeared in court and remains jailed. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Court records show that Mohamed has been struggling with mental illness since at least 2013, when she was civilly committed for a year in order to receive treatment. She was similarly committed in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was last discharged in September 2018.

Mohamed told police Wednesday that she has bipolar disorder and has been offer medications for a couple of months, according to the charges. She said she has been "paranoid and hallucinating for the last couple of days," the complaint read.

She went on to say that she believed her children were playing games on her, and "she said she wasn't sure if her kids were the devil or a demon, which made her question if she should hurt them or not," the charges continued.

The boy told a police detective that his mother kicked him out of the house and didn't know why she was mad. He said he saw his mother hit his sister many times outside the house as she said "'sorry, mommy,' " the complaint quoted the girl as saying. He said she used a gray cylinder about 12 inches long to hit him and his sister, which she has done previously.

According to the complaint:

Police responding about 12:45 a.m. to numerous 911 calls arrived in the 400 block of Lake View Alcove and saw Mohamed chasing her screaming son down the street. Officers caught up to her, and "she appeared to be staring off into the distance and saying an unknown Somali phrase repeatedly," the complaint read.

Bystanders were yelling about a "dead baby" in the street, prompting officers to search for and locate the daughter faceup in the street. She was bleeding from her head and was unresponsive, according to the charges.

Emergency medical personnel took the children to Regions Hospital. The girl was critical condition as of Thursday morning, with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

The boy had an injured arm that possibly was broken and a large bump just above his right eye. A 3-year-old sister was in the home at the time and physically unharmed. She was turned over temporarily to county child protection officials.

Officers located on the sidewalk outside the family's home an item resembling a long skinny piece of wood. There was blood next to it.

