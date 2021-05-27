Woodbury woman with history of mental illness charged with attack that left daughter, 5, critically hurt and son, 6, injured

Paul Walsh, Star Tribune
·2 min read

A Woodbury woman with a long history of mental illness was charged Thursday with attempted murder and assault in connection with her attacking her 6-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter during a late-night tirade in the street outside their home.

Sadiyo I. Mohamed, 32, was arrested early Wednesday at the scene and charged in Washington County District Court with second-degree attempted murder, and first- and second-degree assault. Mohamed appeared in court and remains jailed. Court records do not list an attorney for her.

Court records show that Mohamed has been struggling with mental illness since at least 2013, when she was civilly committed for a year in order to receive treatment. She was similarly committed in 2016, 2017 and 2018. She was last discharged in September 2018.

Mohamed told police Wednesday that she has bipolar disorder and has been offer medications for a couple of months, according to the charges. She said she has been "paranoid and hallucinating for the last couple of days," the complaint read.

She went on to say that she believed her children were playing games on her, and "she said she wasn't sure if her kids were the devil or a demon, which made her question if she should hurt them or not," the charges continued.

The boy told a police detective that his mother kicked him out of the house and didn't know why she was mad. He said he saw his mother hit his sister many times outside the house as she said "'sorry, mommy,' " the complaint quoted the girl as saying. He said she used a gray cylinder about 12 inches long to hit him and his sister, which she has done previously.

According to the complaint:

Police responding about 12:45 a.m. to numerous 911 calls arrived in the 400 block of Lake View Alcove and saw Mohamed chasing her screaming son down the street. Officers caught up to her, and "she appeared to be staring off into the distance and saying an unknown Somali phrase repeatedly," the complaint read.

Bystanders were yelling about a "dead baby" in the street, prompting officers to search for and locate the daughter faceup in the street. She was bleeding from her head and was unresponsive, according to the charges.

Emergency medical personnel took the children to Regions Hospital. The girl was critical condition as of Thursday morning, with a fractured skull and other serious injuries.

The boy had an injured arm that possibly was broken and a large bump just above his right eye. A 3-year-old sister was in the home at the time and physically unharmed. She was turned over temporarily to county child protection officials.

Officers located on the sidewalk outside the family's home an item resembling a long skinny piece of wood. There was blood next to it.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482

Recommended Stories

  • Watch bears crash party at Great Smoky Mountains resort. ‘They’re in the pool!’

    The group of animals was also spotted on the tennis court.

  • K-9’s hot car death while deputy slept inside home was ‘avoidable,’ Georgia police say

    The dog’s handler has since been demoted.

  • Former Trump insider says she is being evicted as ‘retribution’ for helping New York probe against him

    Jennifer Weisselberg claims she has faced ‘threat’ following cooperation with New York investigation

  • Can Trump run again in 2024 election?

    Senate voted not to convict him of an impeachable offence for a second time

  • Ohio city bans all abortions and declares it’s a ‘sanctuary city for the unborn’

    Council member who resigned in protest says council has been ‘hijacked’ by people trying to ‘force their personal, political and religious views on entire citizenship of Lebanon’

  • Gilbert Poole Jr: Man cleared of murder and set free after 32 years in prison

    ‘We are thrilled that the truth has finally been established,’ lawyer says

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • Mysterious Havana Syndrome sufferers claim Biden is ignoring them and 'energy attacks' on US

    Diplomats have suffered brain injuries after experiencing the strange symptoms

  • YouTube said it removed 2 ads featuring the Belarus captives' admission videos

    A representative for Google told Rest of World the company had taken action against the ads for violating its content policies.

  • Blue Angels are in Annapolis for Commissioning Week

    After a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels returned to Annapolis for Commissioning Week at the U.S. Naval Academy. The Blue Angels flew precision maneuvers and formations Wednesday afternoon over the Naval Academy. Four members of the Blue Angels who flew Wednesday are graduates of the Naval Academy.

  • Nigel Farage: What does the American right want with the self-proclaimed ‘Mr Brexit’?

    Not too long ago, he was welcome in the Oval Office. Now the former Ukip leader is touring half-filled halls and restaurants across America, touting a conservative future. But why? Holly Baxter visits Denison, Texas, to ask the man himself

  • Influencers Say They Were Urged to Criticize Pfizer Vaccine

    PARIS — The mysterious London public relations agency sent its pitch simultaneously to social media influencers in France and Germany: Claim that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine is deadly and that regulators and the mainstream media are covering it up, the message read, and earn thousands of euros in easy money in exchange. The claim is false. The purported agency, Fazze, has a website and describes itself as an “influencer marketing platform” connecting bloggers and advertisers. But when some of the influencers tried to find out who was running Fazze, the ephemeral trail appeared to lead to Russia. “Unbelievable. The address of the London agency that contacted me is bogus,” Léo Grasset, a popular French health and science YouTuber with more than 1 million followers, wrote on Twitter Monday. “All the employees have weird LinkedIn profiles … which have been missing since this morning. Everyone has worked in Russia before.” Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times Mirko Drotschmann, a German health commentator with 1.5 million YouTube subscribers, said in a tweet that the PR agency had asked if he wanted to be part of an “information campaign” about Pfizer deaths in exchange for money. After doing some research, he concluded, “Agency headquarters: London. Residence of the CEO: Moscow.” Their responses prompted two other social media influencers to come forward and say they too were approached last week with the offer of a “partnership” to criticize the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. One was offered 2,000 euros. It is uncertain how many influencers received the solicitations or if any acted on them. And it is not at all clear that there ever was a Fazze agency. Within hours of the questions on social media, the employee profiles on the agency’s LinkedIn account had disappeared, and someone scrubbed its Facebook page blank. Its Instagram account was made private. Its website offers no way to contact the company. The French health minister, Olivier Véran, denounced the operation Tuesday, calling it “pathetic and dangerous.” He did not elaborate on whether the government was investigating the matter. While France is trying to speed efforts to achieve so-called herd immunity from COVID-19 before summer with faster vaccine rollouts, it remains one of Europe’s largest vaccine-skeptic countries, with nearly one-third of its people saying they do not want a jab. Since spring, many residents have refused to take the AstraZeneca vaccine after reports that it may cause blood clots, prompting the government to switch largely to Pfizer, which more people have been willing to accept. About 15% of the population has been fully vaccinated. President Emmanuel Macron last week reopened restaurants, stores and other parts of the economy that had been more or less shuttered since November. He is betting that widespread immunization will be key to keeping the economy up and running while luring tourists back after a devastating pandemic-induced recession. Any further outbreaks could lead to a reclosing of parts of the economy, his government has warned. The messages from the so-called Fazze agency, in broken English, urged the social media influencers to create posts and videos on YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to “explain” that “the death rate among the vaccinated with Pfizer is almost 3x higher than the vaccinated by AstraZeneca.” In Grasset’s case, a message from a person who identified himself as Anton boasted that the agency had a “quite considerable” budget for an “information campaign” about “COVID-19 and the vaccines offered to the European population, notably AstraZeneca and Pfizer.” Grasset, who posted screenshots of the messages he received, said Anton had been willing to pay for 45- to 60-second videos on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube warning that the Pfizer vaccine was deadly. Anton also asked him to “act like you have the passion and interest in this topic,” while avoiding the terms “advertising” and “sponsored” in posts. “The material should be presented as your own independent view,” the pitch said. “Encourage viewers to draw their own conclusions, take care of themselves and their loved ones,” the instructions continued. The influencers described being urged to question why governments were buying the Pfizer vaccine and to portray the European Union, which signed a deal last month for 1.8 billion doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, as a monopoly that was causing harm to public health. They were also asked to tell their followers that “the mainstream media ignores this theme.” Before the coronavirus broke out, Russian trolls were already using vaccine debates to sow discord, according to a 2018 study published in the American Journal of Public Health. Twitter accounts that Russian agents used to meddle in the 2016 presidential election also sent both pro- and anti-vaccine messages and insulted parents. In April, a European Union report said Russian and Chinese media were systematically seeking to sow mistrust in Western COVID-19 vaccines in disinformation campaigns aimed at the West. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Multimillionaire recall candidate John Cox owes consultants from failed gubernatorial bid

    John Cox, who lost the 2018 governor's race to Newsom, owes a media firm $100,000, an arbitrator and a judge ruled.

  • What is the ‘Havana syndrome’? Inside the creepy ‘directed energy’ attacks on US diplomats

    Since 2016, more than 130 Americans are believed to have been sickened by an unknown ‘directed energy’ weapon

  • CVS Health launches new COVID-19 vaccine sweepstakes. Here’s what you could win

    The sweepstakes are open to anyone age 18 and older who has or will get their COVID-19 shot through CVS.

  • European privacy groups challenge facial scan firm Clearview

    Privacy campaign groups filed legal complaints Thursday with European regulators against Clearview AI, alleging the facial recognition technology it provides to law enforcement agencies and businesses breaches stringent European Union privacy rules. The complaints say Clearview didn't have any legal basis to collect and process this data under the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation, which covers facial image data.

  • Twitter fears for freedom of expression in India

    Police visit Twitter offices after it tags a ruling party spokesman tweet as "manipulated media".

  • Legality of collecting faces online challenged

    Clearview AI has a huge database of three billion images collected from the web.

  • Kristen Clarke narrowly confirmed as first Black woman to lead Justice Department's civil rights division

    The Senate voted 51-48 to confirm Kristen Clarke. Sen. Susan Collins was the lone Republican to support her as leader of the DOJ civil rights division.

  • Fifteen per cent of Americans believe Satan-worshipping paedophiles run government, media and finance: poll

    Detailed breakdown of political groups shows core QAnon beliefs run particularly strongly among certain tendencies