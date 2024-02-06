Woodcliff Lake Hilton hotel to close after 40 years in business

The Hilton Woodcliff Lake hotel is expected to close this month after being in business for nearly 40 years.

According to state Sen. Holly Schepisi, the hotel on Tice Boulevard has been sold at auction to a development group owned by Minnesota Vikings owner Zygi Wilf and will shut its doors on Feb. 21.

"The bank had taken the hotel over a while ago and a management company was overseeing and running it on behalf of the bank," Schepisi said.

Wilf, the new owner of the property, has decided to close the hotel and turn it into a redevelopment project for housing, the senator said.

Woodcliff Lake Mayor Carlos Rendo said it was his understanding that the employees will be relocated to other Hilton properties.

A Hilton spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Customers who had booked the hotel for events after Feb. 21 have to look for other venues now.

The Dead Mans Curve Custom Machines Car Club had to move its event. In a Facebook post, the group said it has strong options for a new location.

"The Woodcliff Lake Hilton has assured us that everyone will be refunded in a timely manner," the post said. "If you're not comfortable with waiting, you can contact your credit card company and dispute the payment to the hotel."

