Woodcock Creek Nature Center sets March programs

Feb. 21—March is a fantastic time to get out of the house and experience the variety of education programs at the Crawford County Conservation District's Woodcock Creek Nature Center.

—"Repurposing old T-shirts into belts, pet toys and more!," March 7 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Join district Education Specialist Kathy Uglow to find out how to make fun items using old shirts. Belts? Pet toys? Headbands? Use your imagination and create. Inside the Nature Center.

—"Searching for green" walk, March 12 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Meet at Shelter 2, Stainbrook Park. It's time to get outside and look for things that are green — and maybe even find some Leprechaun "gold." Sign up today to join Uglow for some "luck of the Irish" fun. Dress for the weather.

—"Wildfires," March 21 from 4:30 to 5 p.m. Meet inside the Nature Center. Jay Lindemuth and Zachary St. Laurent, fire foresters with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry will discuss their roles in fighting wildfires and what equipment is needed to do their important work.

—"Plant an herb garden greenhouse," March 26 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., $3 per greenhouse. Reserve your spot at this workshop led by Uglow. Learn a bit about herbs and plant your own take-home herb garden greenhouse. Meet inside the Nature Center.

All Woodcock Creek Nature Center events require preregistration. All children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

—More information: Call (814) 763-5269, or visit crawfordconservation.org or the district's Facebook page.