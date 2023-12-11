Wooden snake head arrives in Morgan

Dec. 11—MORGAN — A 2,000-pound carved wood rattlesnake head flew through the air with the greatest of ease on Friday morning as it was lowered by a crane to its new home on a playground on Morgan Swamp Preserve.

The locally-carved snake head represents the Massasauga Rattlesnake that is on state and federal endangered species lists. The Grand River Conservation Campus is located just off of Callender Road.

"The nature play area is the culminating piece of the infrastructure and amenities upgrade process which has been ongoing at the GRCC since 2018," said Marcel Weigand, Northeast Ohio conservation coordinator for the Nature Conservancy in Ohio.

Weigand said the play area will hopefully be an incentive for families to come to the center and develop a lifelong positive experience with nature.

The upgrades to the facility since 2018 include additional parking, solar panels, electric vehicle charging stations and the improvements to an educational room. The financing for the playground and the other upgrades came from the state capital budget, the Civic Development Corporation of Ashtabula County, Rivian, Third Sun Kokosing and private donations.

The snake head was hoisted into place by Brobst Tree Service, under the direction of Jason Krippel of True Care Landscaping.

Weigand said a generous anonymous donor contributed the last amount for the playground improvement, which cost just under $80,000.

She said the Nature Conservancy in Ohio is committed to inspiring people for nature which includes the protection of high quality habitats to restore biological diversity in the area.

Marten Schreiber, Northeast Ohio facilities maintenance technician for the conservancy, said it was exciting to find local labor for most of the project.

He said Bob Anderson, of Rock Creek, carved the snake head and the landscaping company is also close by in the Roaming Shores area.

Krippel said he has never moved a rattlesnake head, but it seemed harmless and will be enjoyable for the children.

Weigand said the conservation campus is open daily from dawn to dusk, year-round.