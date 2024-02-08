New Woodford Reserve blends from 100 barrels, is one of its strongest bourbons released

What do you get when you blend together more than 100 barrels of high-proof premium Woodford Reserve?

You get Woodford Reserve Batch Proof, the annual limited-edition Kentucky bourbon that is one of the brand’s highest proof bottle releases all year.

Normally, Woodford Reserve is 90.4 proof, but this year’s Batch Proof is 121.2.

Batch Proof is created from batching 100+ different Woodford Reserve barrels together, then bottling the result, according to a news release.

“Barrels drawn from the upper floors of our heat-cycled warehouses tend to possess higher proof presentations including this limited-edition batch,” said master distiller Elizabeth McCall. “Batch Proof allows consumers to taste Woodford Reserve exactly as it comes out of the barrels.”

Woodford Reserve Batch Proof is available to buy in limited quantities as the distillery outside Versailles, Kentucky, and at select retailers nationally. It has a suggested retail price of $149.99. It’s one of the strongest, highest-proof annual releases of the premium bourbon brand.

According to the tasting notes, this year’s version has a nose of vanilla bean, brown sugar pecans, tropical citrus fruits with a dusting of cinnamon, nutmeg and clove. On the palate, it’s sweet toasted oak, cocoa, juicy pineapple, dried strawberry and spiced berries, with a finish of dried strawberry, toasted oak and raw honey.

