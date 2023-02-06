Woodham, Beulah art teacher charged for 'sexual relationship' with 15-year-old student

Escambia County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 61-year-old Beulah Middle School art teacher Thursday for allegedly beginning a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old student while employed at Woodham Middle School.

Winston Hezekiah Foster was charged with one count of sex assault of a victim between 16 and 17, one count of lewd or lascivious behavior of a victim between 12 and 16 and one count of sexual offenses against a student by an authority figure after a State Attorney's Office investigation concluded.

"On Dec. 8, 2022, the Office of State Attorney received a complaint from (redacted) who alleged Winston Foster, her former middle school art teacher, had a sexual relationship with her from Oct. 2017 when she was 15 years old, until Sept. 2019 when she was 17 years old," according to Foster's arrest warrant.

The student gave a sworn statement to an SAO investigator the next day on Dec. 9, saying she was Foster's art student at Woodham Middle School until 2017 when she became a freshman in high school.

After she began high school, she would visit Foster's class on Friday mornings before school, which she said "wasn't uncommon for former students." However, after roughly a month she said Foster began making comments to her she thought were "'weird' for him to say to her."

She said Foster invited her to go eat sushi at his house and at a later date they went and saw a movie together.

"After the movie, they went back to Foster's house where he had ... sex with her," the warrant states. "(She) said she told Foster she wasn't ready, but he forced her anyway."

During the summer months when school was not in session, Foster would pick her up from her home and travel to his new home near Beulah Middle School to have sex, according to the student. While school was in session, she told the investigator Foster would have her visit his classroom early Friday mornings so they could have sex in his room's supply closet.

Foster also allegedly used "WhatsApp" to perform sex acts with the student over the phone while he was out of town.

The News Journal reached out to the Escambia School District regarding Foster's employment Monday, but did not receive an immediate response.

This is the third Escambia School District employee arrested in recent months for sexual advances or sexual crimes against students or children.

Former Beulah Elementary janitor DeAntonio Jackson was arrested in June for allegedly possessing over 200 videos and photos of child sex abuse material, and former Warrington Middle School dean Darreyel Laster was arrested Jan. 19 for allegedly attempting to solicit sex from a student.

Winston was released from Escambia County Jail Thursday afternoon on $60,000 bond.

