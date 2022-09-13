Woodhull man charged with attempted murder. What happened Saturday in Rathbone?

A Steuben County man is in jail charged with attempted murder after police say he fired several shots at another person.

The incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday in the Town of Rathbone, according to New York State Police.

Troopers identified the suspect as Justen J. Zeh, 28, of Woodhull.

Zeh allegedly fired multiple rounds at another person outside of a dwelling, according to Steuben County District Attorney Brooks Baker.

“From a relatively short distance, it is alleged that Mr. Zeh fired four, maybe five rounds, from a rifle at another individual. He missed," Baker said. "Luckily it did not hit the victim. The victim then fled.”

State police took Zeh into custody around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the Village of Addison. He was charged with second-degree attempted murder.

Zeh was arraigned Tuesday morning in Centralized Arraignment Part Court and sent to the Steuben County Jail in lieu of $15,000 cash bail or $30,000 property bond.

He is scheduled to appear Sept. 26 in Town of Rathbone Court.

Investigators have not indicated any possible motive for the shooting or what the relationship was between Zeh and his intended victim, who wasn't identified.

