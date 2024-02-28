Woodland fire forces closure of bike preserve in Neosho's Morse Park

Feb. 28—NEOSHO, Mo. — A large fire that broke out Tuesday afternoon in a wooded area of Neosho's Morse Park forced a temporary closure of the park's High Ground Bike Preserve.

A city parks crew was alerted to the fire about 1:20 p.m., and the Neosho Fire Department arrived on the scene about eight minutes later.

The fire, which grew to encompass about 31 acres of the park, was not brought under control until 4:25 p.m. Its cause remains under investigation. The city said in a news release that the bike preserve remains closed until further notice while the city assesses the damage and any remaining danger it may present.

The Neosho fire chief expressed gratitude for the assistance of the Redings Mill and Granby fire departments and Missouri Department of Conservation agents in fighting the blaze.