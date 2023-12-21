Woodland man arrested for suspected Colusa County fuel thefts

Dec. 20—The Colusa County Sheriff's Department said 53-year-old Joseph Michael Cain of Woodland was arrested last week after an investigation into suspected agricultural fuel thefts taking place in the county.

According to officials, sheriff's department deputies responded to the area of County Line Road, west of Interstate 5, for a report of a suspect allegedly actively stealing "red dye diesel from an agriculture fuel tank." After an "extensive search" by deputies at the scene, no suspect was located.

Officials said the suspect in the reported theft got away with about 500 gallons of red dye diesel, which amounted to more than a $2,000 loss for the victim.

"Initial leads came from the victim of the theft who strategically placed trail cameras on his property," officials said. "Through the course of the investigation and assistance from Yolo County Sheriff's detectives, we learned the identity of the suspect was Joseph Michael Cain, 53, of Woodland."

At about 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 13, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the Yolo County Sheriff's Office conducted a search warrant in the 500 block of Community Lane in Woodland as a result of the investigation into the "recent agricultural fuel thefts occurring in Colusa County," officials said.

As a result of that search, detectives arrested Cain in connection with the alleged fuel thefts. Officials said Cain was booked into Colusa County Jail for grand theft and committing a felony while released on bail.

"(The) Colusa County Sheriff's Office would like to extend our gratitude to (the) Yolo County Sheriff's Office for their assistance," officials said. "If you see any suspicious vehicles, or any of the indicators of agricultural theft, please call the Colusa County Sheriff's Department and report it at 530-458-0200."