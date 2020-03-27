Woodland Park boy donates 1,000 sanitizer sprays to town amid coronavirus concerns

A Woodland Park boy with a history of giving has used his philanthropy in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Jayden Perez, 11, and his family donated over 1,000 hand sanitizer sprays to the borough school district, fire department, police department and library as concerns around the spread of COVID-19 grew.

"Jayden is the heart and soul of our community," Mayor Kieth Keith Kazmark said.

"The idea came to Jayden as coronavirus spread in New Jersey," said his mother, Ana Rosado.

"He was concerned that some students didn't have sanitizer because they were selling out everywhere," Rosado said.

Jayden Perez, 11, of Woodland Park is donating 1,000 spray sanitizers to the borough school district amid coronavirus concerns. More

Rosado said she and Jayden got lucky and were able to order hand sanitizer spray in bulk towards the end of February. New Jersey's first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 was announced on March 4.

Jayden donated 50 hand sanitizer sprays to the library, 50 more to the fire department and another 50 sprays to the police department. The rest went to anyone who needs one.

"You know what, he spreads kindness. That's what we do. And it's a crisis right now," said Rosado.

Jayden and his family have a history of giving back. He even has his own nonprofit called "From the Bottom of my Heart." He says he truly does everything from the heart.

"All kids, we should all come together. People, we should come together in a crisis like this, and we should all help one another with this crisis because some people, they can't even find simple things that they need, like milk, eggs, cheese. So with this crisis, just be there to help one another," advises Jayden.

