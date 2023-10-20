Woodland Park man charged in fatal hit-and-run of woman on sidewalk

A Woodland Park man was arrested for hitting and killing a woman Sunday night in town, according to authorities.

Abdullah Parker, 57, faces charges related to the hit and run on McBride area Sunday night, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes said in a statement.

Police responded to reports of a hit and run near McBride Avenue and Hughes Place at about 7:30 p.m. Monday. A Honda Odyssey van hit a woman walking on the sidewalk and then drove off.

Lillian Zamlout, 31, of Woodland Park was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.

Parker was charged with death by auto within 1000 feet of a school, death by auto, endangering an injured victim and leaving the scene of an accident.

