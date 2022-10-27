Woodland Park police searching for three alleged shoplifters

Nick Sullivan, The Gazette (Colorado Springs, Colo.)
·1 min read

Oct. 26—Woodland Park police need help identifying three shoplifting suspects who they say stole about $1,700 worth of merchandise on Tuesday.

One female and two male suspects entered Tractor Supply within a minute of each other around 2:40 p.m. Police say they stole dog food, generators, welders and hand tools before leaving.

One male suspect was on crutches and wearing a red shirt and zip-up hoodie with jeans. The other male suspect is described as having shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a cap, white Nike sweatshirt and jeans.

The female suspect is described as having long blond hair, wearing a purple shirt, and carrying a large blue bag.

Those with information on these individuals should call 719-687-9262 or email at cledvina@city-woodlandpark.org.

