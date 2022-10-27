Woodland Park police searching for three alleged shoplifters

Oct. 26—Woodland Park police need help identifying three shoplifting suspects who they say stole about $1,700 worth of merchandise on Tuesday.

One female and two male suspects entered Tractor Supply within a minute of each other around 2:40 p.m. Police say they stole dog food, generators, welders and hand tools before leaving.

One male suspect was on crutches and wearing a red shirt and zip-up hoodie with jeans. The other male suspect is described as having shoulder-length dreadlocks and was wearing a cap, white Nike sweatshirt and jeans.

The female suspect is described as having long blond hair, wearing a purple shirt, and carrying a large blue bag.

Those with information on these individuals should call 719-687-9262 or email at cledvina@city-woodlandpark.org.