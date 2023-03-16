Woodland police arrest high school student allegedly found with gun on campus

Officers conducting a follow-up investigation Thursday morning at Woodland High School arrested a student found with a gun on campus, police said.

The officers were at the high school looking to speak with the student regarding an incident that occurred last week off campus, according to the Woodland Police Department.

As the student was being questioned, officer found the student in possession of a gun, police said. The student was arrested and taken to the Yolo County Juvenile Hall.

The Police Department made it clear that Woodland High students, teachers and staff were safe.

“There was no direct threat to any student on campus,” police said in a Facebook post announcing the student’s arrest. “The Woodland Police Department will continue to work with school staff to ensure the safety of students and staff.”

The student’s name was not released, because the student is a minor. The Police Department did not release any further details about the arrest, including the student’s age, the criminal charges or information about last week’s incident.