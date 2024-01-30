Woodland police negotiate with assault suspect who climbed onto roof. Nearby schools locked down

Ishani Desai
The Woodland Police Department called for residents to remain inside and schools to lock down after a suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon fled police officers Tuesday and climbed onto a resident’s roof.

Officers were looking for the suspect in the areas of West Ashley Avenue and South Beamer Street, according to a social media post around 1:50 p.m. by the Police Department. He has a felony warrant out for his arrest, department spokesman Sgt. Richard Towle said.

Rhoda Maxwell Elementary School and Greengate School were put on lockdown, Towle said.

Negotiations were ongoing just before 3 p.m., Towle said.