Woodland police negotiate with assault suspect who climbed onto roof. Nearby schools locked down

The Woodland Police Department called for residents to remain inside and schools to lock down after a suspect accused of assault with a deadly weapon fled police officers Tuesday and climbed onto a resident’s roof.

Officers were looking for the suspect in the areas of West Ashley Avenue and South Beamer Street, according to a social media post around 1:50 p.m. by the Police Department. He has a felony warrant out for his arrest, department spokesman Sgt. Richard Towle said.

Rhoda Maxwell Elementary School and Greengate School were put on lockdown, Towle said.

Negotiations were ongoing just before 3 p.m., Towle said.