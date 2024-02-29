Woodlands Meed College: Delayed school building work hits fresh setback

Work on new facilities at a special school that has already been delayed several times is still not complete, the council has said.

Woodlands Meed College in Burgess Hill, which caters for pupils with special educational needs, was originally due to open last September.

West Sussex County Council said the building "has still not been completed to a satisfactory level for handover".

It said there were significant issues that still needed to be resolved.

Planned new facilities for students aged 14-19 include classrooms, specialist technology and design facilities, a hydrotherapy pool and outdoor learning areas.

A statement from the council said it was disappointed and frustrated, adding: "We are sorry that we cannot yet confirm timescales.

"As we have stated before, we will not accept a handover of the site from the contractor until it is in a suitable condition for pupils and staff to move into safely and without further disruption."

The council has been waiting for the site to be completed before the school can move from an old building to the new facility.

Marion Wilcock, chairwoman of the governors, wrote to parents to tell them the hoped-for mid-February completion was now "unrealistic", the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

She said that, during a formal inspection on 16 February, it was agreed by the council, surveyors and the school the building was not ready.

She listed concerns including issues with the height of the ceilings in the dining room, common room and sports hall.

The multi-function hall, to be used for gatherings, was unfinished, she added, and there were "nearly 1,000 snagging items ranging from minor to more serious".

No new date has been set for completion.

