Woodlawn Ave. man who sent nude photo to minor charged with various felonies

ZANESVILLE − Gary Johnson, 75, of Woodlawn Avenue, has been charged various felonies after the Zanesville Police Department responded to his home on a call related to indecent exposure on Tuesday.

Following his arrest, officers received a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Detectives were able to link Johnson to an online account that disseminated a nude photo of himself to a minor child in another Ohio county.

As a result Johnson has been charged with possession of cocaine, a second-degree felony; two counts of having a weapon under disability, third-degree felonies; trafficking in cocaine, a first-degree felony; disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony; and illegal use of possession of drug paraphernalia, a fourth-degree misdemeanor.

Johnson is being held in the Zanesville City Jail on a $500,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Jeffersonian: Zanesville man charged with various felonies