Woodlawn High School student arrested after assault Tuesday, police say
Baltimore County Police said one Woodlawn High School student was arrested Tuesday after assaulting another person.
County police said just after 11 a.m. they responded to the high school to help a school resource officer with an assault.
The victim was transported to an area hospital and is in stable condition, police said. The department did not specify if the victim was also a student.
The student who allegedly caused the incident was arrested, police said.