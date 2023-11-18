Woodlawn shooting: Man critically wounded near Chicago migrant shelter

CHICAGO - A man was shot near a migrant shelter Friday night on Chicago’s South Side.

Around 7:39 p.m., police say a male victim sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and lower back in the 6400 block of S. University Ave. in the city's Woodlawn neighborhood.

The 25-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Officers searched the area and took a suspect into custody. Charges are pending.

No further information was immediately available.