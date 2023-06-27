Woodlynne man slain in daylight attack in Camden

CAMDEN — Police are investigating the daylight slaying of a Woodlynne man here.

Daniel Rivera, 27, was shot on the 900 block of Newton Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

Police received a Shotspotter activation, then learned a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at nearby Cooper University Hospital.

Rivera died at the hospital around 11:15 p.m. Sunday.

An investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Prosecutor's Detective Kyrus Ingalls at 609-969-9530 and Camden County Police Detective Maria Bagby at 609-519-6947.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter at the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email him at jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Woodlynne man slain in daylight attack in Camden