Woodmere homeowners frustrated with new housing plan

HARVEY, La. (WGNO) – A request to turn 45 lots into homes on post drive in the Woodmere community has caused a stir amongst residents who believe the idea of more housing is a poor choice for the land.

With a lack of transparency from the developers, many residents say they are left in the dark about what to expect.

“I still want to learn more information. The type of homes, the size of homes. We need more information about this area because again it’s the beginning of our subdivision, and we have some difficulties already and we don’t need to add more,” said resident Victor Sims.

Another concern for residents would be the amount of additional vehicles in the neighborhood causing more jams during daily commutes.

“They trying to jam 45 more houses which can be doubled so you got 90 and in case of 90 more cars, and traffic is already so bad right now,” said resident Eric Wilson.

Concerns on property value were also brought up, as residents believe adding these homes could drive down their home values significantly.

“We wouldn’t be able to develop our home back in case of a hurricane to even sell it to get back what we put back into that. It’s just not considering the community,” said resident Leslie Trufant.

Some say that if it were their choice, adding new homes would be the last option for the plot And that there are many more ideal choices that would benefit the community more.

“Turn it into some type of park or again a police substation. Something that we know would be beneficial to us as a whole,” said Sims.

