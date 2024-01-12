Woodrow Wilson cafeteria to reopen after deep cleaning

Jan. 11—The Woodrow Wilson High School cafeteria is expected to reopen on Tuesday after being closed for nearly two weeks for extensive cleaning.

An inspection conducted by the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department on Wednesday, Jan. 3, noted 11 violations in Woodrow Wilson's kitchen.

The violations all noted the presence of gnats in areas throughout the cafeteria, including in serving areas, along walls, coming up from drains and in several other locations near food.

The Food Establishment Inspection Report, obtained by The Register-Herald, listed six items as "observed priority violations."

—"Gnats noted in reach-in coolers on top of boxes of food products."

—"Gnats noted in the large bulk bins of flour and powdered milk."

—"Gnats found in the bottom of the milk cooler."

—"Gnats found in bottom of the cold wells both sides of the serving area."

—"Gnats found in the hot well bottoms both serving sides."

—"Gnats/flies found coming up from all drains."

To correct these violations, the report stated, "Food contact surfaces of equipment shall be cleaned and sanitized before use with food."

The report also listed five "observed core violations" labeled "controlling pests."

—"Gnats noted in the mop sink room and around the washer and dryer."

—"Gnats noted in the floor behind the equipment in the dish machine room. Gnats located along the lower wall also."

—"Gnats noted at the lower wall and floor at the water filter."

—"Gnats found at spice cabinet. Large bottles of spices noted to have gnats inside."

—"Gnats noted in walk-in cooler door edges."

The report states that the inspection was "routine." There is nothing written in the report under the label "inspection outcome."

However, in the "comments" section, it states that the inspector was advised that the school was already preparing to close the kitchen for "pest control treatments and deep cleaning."

Raleigh County Schools Superintendent Serena Starcher said the district was aware of these issues before the health department's visit and was already preparing to close the kitchen starting Jan. 4 for "deep cleaning."

When asked about the cause, Starcher said it was related to the kitchen being closed for nearly two weeks over the winter holiday.

She added that her staff was alerted to the conditions at Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday, Jan. 3, which prompted a visit from the district's maintenance director and child nutrition director.

Starcher said their findings were then reported to her later in the day, which "set the wheels in motion to close the kitchen starting the next day" and to contact the appropriate cleaning services.

Starcher said this was an "isolated incident."

"The issues we observed at Woodrow, we have not seen any of those in our other 25 kitchens," she said.

Starcher said a text was sent to all Woodrow students, staff and parents the night of Wednesday, Jan. 3, notifying them that the school's kitchen would be closed starting Jan. 4 but that breakfast and lunch would still be provided to students.

She said food for breakfast and lunch was prepared at Beckley Stratton Middle School and then transported to the school.

Starcher said they had hoped to reopen the kitchen at the start of the week but were forced to delay it a week due to the lack of availability by the companies the district contracts for "deep cleaning" projects.

"We expected that we would be able to have everything clean and ready to open on Monday (Jan. 8) ... but the company that cleans our hoods couldn't come until (Wednesday) night at six o'clock," she said. "And we didn't want to reopen until we knew everything had been cleaned in the kitchen."

As part of the cleaning process, Starcher said they discard all food in the kitchen, including food items in the freezers, coolers and dry storage.

"Anything that would be served to students had been discarded," she said.

Starcher said the health department has a planned follow-up inspection for Friday.

All Raleigh County Schools are scheduled to be closed on Friday and Monday.

Starcher said they plan to reopen the Woodrow Wilson kitchen on Tuesday when school resumes.

