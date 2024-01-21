Woodruff County World War II veteran turns 100 years old

WOODRUFF COUNTY, Ark. – Family and friends gathered in east Arkansas to celebrate a major milestone in a man’s life.

Noble Dean of Woodruff County turned 100 years old on Saturday.

Plenty of family and friends gathered to celebrate Dean’s birthday at the Woodruff County Senior Center in Patterson.

Dean served in Germany during World War II. Once he returned, he worked in plumbing and agriculture.

