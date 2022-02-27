Woodruff female wrestler June Welch makes history at state championships

ANDERSON — It was never in doubt. At no point did any of the thousands of fans that packed the Anderson Civic Center think it was not going to happen.

From the moment Woodruff’s June Welch shook hands with Chester’s Eduardo De Paz in the state championship final of the Class AAA 106-pound weight class, the Wolverines sophomore left no doubt.

Welch made South Carolina High School League history Saturday as she became the first female to win an individual wrestling state championship as she dominated De Paz throughout and later won by pin with seven seconds remaining in the match.

Woodruff's June Welch beat Chester's Eduardo De Paz in the Class 3A 106 weightduring the State High School Wrestling Individual Championships in Anderson, S.C. Saturday, February 26, 2022. Welch became the first female wrestler to win a state title in South Carolina High School Wrestling.

Once the official slapped the mat, an immediate standing ovation ensued as Welch had her hand raised as she joined an elite group of one the Palmetto State’s finest wrestlers.

Welch responded emphatically to the historical statement that girls should not wrestle boys.

“They can,” she said. “Obviously, because I did. I wanted to win the whole thing when we came here. Winning my semifinal match made me want to win more.”

Woodruff coach John Harper said that he was not surprised with Welch’s history-making victory.

“When a girl wrestles a guy, a lot of people look at the match as a girl wrestling a guy,” Harper said. “June is a wrestler. She approaches it like anybody else, and her approach to the sport is that 'I want to get better and I want to improve.' She puts in the work. We felt very confident coming in that if she wrestled technically sound wrestling; we felt she was the best.”

What is even more impressive is that Welch was pinned by De Paz in the final of the Class AAA Upper State Tournament a week ago. Welch led Saturday’s final match 15-2 before getting the pin.

Harper said that he hoped Welch’s win was a step forward to bringing girls wrestling as sanctioned sport to South Carolina.

“It’s a great thing for women’s wrestling in the state of South Carolina,” Harper said. “Again, these girls are wrestlers. All the girls you saw here, they are all good wrestlers. They all work very hard. They just want to get better and improve. I enjoy coaching kids that enjoy getting better.”

Welch began wrestling when she was in the fifth grade and has a background of jiu jitsu.

“Wrestling helped me with my takedowns in jiu jitsu,” Welch said. “Eventually, I started to like wrestling more.”

Welch started for the Wolverines as a freshman; however, did not qualify for the state tournament. She attributed her success to training more in the wrestling room.

“I’m happy that I won,” Welch said. “I’m happy.”

Welch said that her long-terms goals were to repeat as a state champion and to try to wrestle at an upcoming national tournament.

Despite the advent of women’s wrestling in college, Welch said she had no immediate plan to wrestle in college. For now, she is happy being a 16-year-old who won a state championship.

However, if she were to change her mind about her future plans, there is no doubt that she could make history.

She already has.

