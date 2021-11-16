Woodruff man gets 24 years in prison for assaults in Spartanburg County, including attempted murder

A Woodruff man received a 24-year prison sentence Monday for attempting to kill an off-duty police officer, who was working extra duty at Walmart.

James Ray Cunningham, 23, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, third-degree assault and battery, and hit and run for the Aug. 20, 2020, attack at Walmart, 141 Dorman Centre Drive, according to the Spartanburg Solicitor's Office.

The Solicitor's Office said Cunningham assaulted the uniformed city police officer without provocation as the officer stood near the self-checkout line. Cunningham carried a knife when he first initiated the attack. The knife fell to the ground and Cunningham used his fist to beat the officer unconscious. Cunningham then attempted to pull the officer’s weapon from his belt. Cunningham pulled the gun with enough force to lift the unconscious officer off the ground, according to the Solicitor's Office.

Several bystanders who witnessed the attack pulled Cunningham off the unconscious officer. The bystanders stopped the attack while others in the store called 911. Cunningham punched a customer several times before fleeing the store, the Solicitor's Office said. Cunningham attempted to flee the parking lot in a Chevrolet Cavalier but he wrecked the car at the bottom of the parking lot. The Solicitor's Office said Cunningham ran to the Pet Smart parking lot on East Blackstock Road where he was arrested while trying to hide in bushes.

After his arrest, Cunningham admitted to arming himself with the knife in an attempt to kill the officer, according to the Solicitor's Office. The injured officer was treated at Spartanburg Medical Center.

Spartanburg police utilized the store’s surveillance video, witness statements and photographs to document the incident.

“Some outstanding citizens stopped a bad situation from getting worse with their heroic actions,” Solicitor Barry Barnette said in a statement. “I’m thankful they were in the right place at the right time.”

Cunningham also pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery and second-degree assault and battery in unrelated cases.

On Jan. 10, 2018, Cunningham assaulted a coworker at the McDonald’s on Highway 290, causing serious injuries to the victim. He also assaulted a fellow inmate at the Spartanburg County Detention Center on April 26, 2021. The victim in the detention center assault sustained injuries to his head and face the Solicitor's Office said.

Circuit Judge Grace Knie issued the 24-year prison sentence on the attempted murder charge and a consecutive 3-year prison sentence on the second-degree assault and battery conviction that was suspended to time served + 5 years of probation.

