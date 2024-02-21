Woods: A Florida bill takes on cocaine bears. What about snakes on planes and sharknados?

Finally, it seems some Florida legislators have gotten around to the pressing issues in our state.

Like bears on cocaine.

Jason Shoaf, R-Port St. Joe, introduced a bill (HB 87) that would loosen regulations on killing black bears in self-defense. Shoaf has said this legislation, which passed the House and is headed to the Senate, isn’t because of your normal black bears. Those laws-of-nature-abiding bears typically are afraid of humans and easy to scare away.

“We’re talking about the ones that are on crack, and they break your door down, and they’re standing in your living room, growling and tearing your house apart,” Shoaf said about his bill during a committee meeting. “When you run into one of these crack bears, you should be able to shoot it, period. And you shouldn’t have to pause or be afraid you’re gonna get arrested or harassed or pay fines. That’s just crazy.”

There are a couple of points some have made about this.

First of all, if a bear (or any other animal) breaks into your house, and you fear that you or your loved ones are in danger, you already have a right to shoot it. No new law necessary.

Second, crack bears?

A few years ago Jacksonville police did make some arrests that involved teddy bears stuffed with bricks of cocaine. And we have had greyhounds test positive for cocaine — it’s one of the reasons greyhound racing is gone — but real bears on crack?

There doesn’t seem to be a single documented incident involving one of the state’s more than 4,000 black bears and cocaine. Politicians, sure. But bears, no.

With this in mind, some have wondered if Shoaf watched “Cocaine Bear” before this legislative session. The 2023 comedy horror film was loosely based on the true story of a 1985 incident where smugglers dropped cocaine from a plane into the Tennessee wilderness, and a 175-pound bear — later dubbed Pablo Escobear — ate the drugs, died in northern Georgia and was stuffed and displayed in Kentucky.

Considering the rarity of this, some people have poked fun at Shoaf’s cocaine bear comments and questioned his bill. Not me. I say we need more bills in Florida that allow citizens to protect themselves against things animals did in movies.

The “Sharknado” bill: Allows Floridians to shoot any shark that has been lifted out of the ocean by waterspouts and deposited in your pool.

The “Snakes on a Plane” bill: This is Florida, home of 46 species of snakes, land of the invasive python. So this bill would allow people to board a plane with their anti-snake measures of choice. Serum, a flute, Samuel L. Jackson.

The “Jurassic Park” bill: Allows Floridians and visitors to shoot the cloned dinosaurs when they escape from our theme parks.

The “Jaws” bill: Provides a tax break for any Floridian purchasing “a bigger boat.”

The “Babe” bill: Affirms that pigs are born as pigs, not sheepdogs, and therefore must have driver’s licenses that say as much.

“The Birds” bill: Allows Floridians to use an AR-15 to take care of pesky swarming birds at the beach.

The “Air Bud” bill: While some state leaders have pushed for legislation to keep transgender athletes out of women’s sports, what have they done about dogs in human sports? Not a damn thing. This bill, which would outlaw dogs dunking, would at least be a start.

The “Alligator” bill: Never mind that there are more than 1 million alligators in Florida, and attacks are extremely rare. Anyone who has seen the 1980 film knows that we need a bill to help prepare for the day when a reptile, flushed down the toilet years ago, emerges from the sewers as a king-sized, man-eating mutant named Ramone.

The “Madagascar” bill: Provides funding for additional zoo security.

The “Zombeavers” bill: Ten years after the release of a movie about a group of college kids being atttacked by zombie beavers, this bill finally allows Florida’s university students to stockpile crossbows and dynamite beaver dams.

The “Black Beauty” bill: Also known as the “Don’t Say Gray” bill, this legislation bans any book or movie that emphasizes the color of a horse’s hide. In Florida, we only judge horses by the content of their character.

The “Pet Sematary” bill: Sure, some will question whether we really need a law to protect us from cats. Have you been around cats? Besides, this isn’t about normal cats. We’re talking about the ones that are evil reincarnations, purring in your living room, preparing to tear your house apart like a bear on crack.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Florida cocaine bear bill should lead to Sharknado bill and more