Woods probe: Police will turn in report to DA

Aug. 23—John Woods, former executive director of Government Affairs for the University of Oklahoma, could face criminal charges following an accusation of sexual assault, police officials said Monday.

News broke Friday that a judge granted an emergency protective order against Woods after an alleged victim claimed Woods assaulted her in July and continued to harass her by phone and text messages, The Transcript reported.

While the Norman Police Department did not comment on the details of the case, spokeswoman Sarah Jensen said the police report would be turned over to the Cleveland County District Attorney for consideration of formal charges.

"This remains an open and active investigation," Jensen said in an email to The Transcript. "No further information is available at this time. Once completed, the case will be provided to the Cleveland County District Attorney's Office for review and filing of criminal charges."

A hearing for a permanent protective order is scheduled for Sept. 2.

Woods resigned Friday from his post as executive director of Government Affairs for OU. The university completed its own investigation, a spokesperson said in a statement Friday. Woods is also a former Norman Chamber of Commerce president and formerly worked for the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.

Mindy Wood covers City Hall news and notable court cases for The Transcript. Reach her at mwood@normantranscript.com or 405-416-4420.