UPDATE: Woodsboro burglary suspect in custody

Mar. 13—Update: March 13, 4:15 p.m.

The suspect has been located and is in custody, according to a Frederick County Sheriff's Office Facebook post.

____________

Original report: March 13, 11: 36 a.m.

A male suspect is at large following a residential burglary near Woodsboro Saturday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m., deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff's Office were called to the 11700 block of Legore Bridge Road in Woodsboro for a residential burglary in progress, according to the sheriff's office.

The suspect, Emmett Padraig McCarthy, fled the scene and is currently at large in the area, per the FCSO. He is considered dangerous. McCarthy is a 22-year-old white male. He is about 6-foot-tall and 210 pounds and was last seen in black pants and a dark green sweatshirt, authorities said.

"If you see this person, please call 911 and avoid him at all costs," FCSO authorities said in a statement.

Follow Hannah Himes on Twitter: @hannah_himes