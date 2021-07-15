Woodsboro man gets 11 years in federal prison for possessing child porn

Jul. 15—A Woodsboro man will serve more than 11 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

Jeffrey John White, 53, was sentenced Thursday to 133 months in federal prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Department of Justice news release. The offense occurred while he was on probation for a previous conviction for another child pornography case in Montgomery County.

U.S. District Judge Stephanie A. Gallagher, in addition to the sentence of jail time, ordered White to pay $8,000 in fines and restitution. White must continue to register as a sex offender where he resides, works or is a student.

White's attorney could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday evening.

While on probation for his previous conviction in 2020, police found White used a file sharing network to access, distribute and possess child pornography, according to the release. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office in April 2020 established 20 direct connections with White's laptop and SD card, which were used to view and download child pornography.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at White's Woodsboro home July 6, 2020, where they seized his laptop and SD card and found a "child-sized sex-doll" in the home. Federal agents decrypted White's laptop and forensically examined the hard drive, reportedly recovering 7,000 images and more than 240 videos of child pornography. In addition, thousands of files were found on his laptop and SD card, the release states.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

