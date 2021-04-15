Woodsboro man pleads guilty to possessing 7,000 files of child porn

Mary Grace Keller, The Frederick News-Post, Md.
·2 min read

Apr. 15—A previously convicted Woodsboro man pleaded guilty this week in federal court to possessing 7,000 files of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland.

Jeffrey John White, 53, entered a guilty plea Tuesday and awaits sentencing, a news release reads. As part of the plea agreement, White will be required to continue registering as a sex offender. He faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison and maximum of 20 years. A sentencing date has not been set.

While on supervised probation for a previous child pornography conviction, between April 14, 2020 through July 2020, police fond White used a file sharing network to access, distribute and possess child pornography, according to the statement. The Frederick County Sheriff's Office and the FBI executed a search warrant at White's Woodsboro home July 6, 2020, where they seized his laptop and SD card and found a "child-sized sex-doll" in the home.

Federal agents decrypted White's laptop and forensically examined the hard drive, reportedly recovering 7,000 images and more than 240 videos of child pornography. In addition, thousands of files were found on his laptop and SD card, the release states.

Prior to then, sheriff's office investigators on three dates in April 2020 established 20 direct connections to White's laptop and SD card, which were used to view and download child pornography, according to the release.

White was previously convicted in Montgomery County on two counts of possessing child pornography on Sept. 25, 2014, stemming from him possessing nearly 10,000 files of child sex abuse material, the release reads. He was sentenced to five years of supervised release and his five-year prison sentence was suspended. White was found in violation of his probation Sept. 30, 2015, and was sentenced to five years in prison with all but 18 months suspended, plus four years of supervised probation.

Follow Mary Grace Keller on Twitter: @MaryGraceKeller

