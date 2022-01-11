Woodside Changes Council Elections + Schools Grapple With COVID

Hey, people of Redwood City-Woodside! It's me again, Eric He, your host of the Redwood City-Woodside Daily.

Sunshine and patchy clouds. High: 63 Low: 42.

Local school districts report a record number of COVID-19 cases (The Almanac Online) Town of Woodside changes how members of Town Council are elected (InMenlo) New Dolphin Park Concept To Be Presented At Redwood City Meeting (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) Redwood City-Woodside Events Calendar: See What's Happening In The Area This Week (Redwood City-Woodside Patch)

Minimum Day - Carlmont High (8:20 AM)

STEAM Team! Art - Sewn Stuffies - Woodside Library (3:30 PM)

Miles for Migraine Monthly Men's Support Meeting (6:00 PM)

PTSA Association Meeting - Carlmont High (7:00 PM)

County of San Mateo - Government: "From rental assistance and child care to small business grants, food and access to technology, the County of San Mateo has invested more than $218 million into COVID relief funds since the pandemic began." (Facebook)

Woodside Vaulters: "Look out Mooney, there’s a new Barbie horse in town. 💜🦄💜🦄💜🦄" (Facebook)

Cañada College: "Calling all Concurrent Enrollment students and parents! Join our information session tomorrow, Tuesday January 11, from 5 to 6 pm. Learn how to be a successful student this semester. Register here." (Facebook)

Project READ-Redwood City: "Project READ is so proud to be part of such an important program." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, all Redwood City Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, January 17. For all list of our locations and hours, go here." (Facebook)

Port of Redwood City: "Reconnect with your community in 2022. Check out City of Redwood City's calendar. You'll find details on events, community meetings and more." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "It's a new year! Start the new year by learning a new language on #motivationalmonday! Pronunciator is an online resource that has 163 languages with self-directed lessons, live teachers, movies, music, and more." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "San Mateo County Health is offering eight pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout San Mateo County. Walk-ins are accepted, but advance appointments can be scheduled through MyTurn (myturn.ca.gov)." (Facebook)

Woodside High School: "Get ready for ❄️WINTER FORMAL❄️ This year’s theme is NORTHERN LIGHTS The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12 and will be taking place in the quad. Stay tuned for the ticket sale schedule which will begin on Jan. 26!" (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Join us for book discussion and fun craft activities for kids! You can register for the Winter Book Clubs by visiting our January event calendar here." (Facebook)

Woodside High School: "This Friday, show your spirit and wear a hat! 👒🎩" (Facebook)

FREE WEBINAR | “Michelangelo and the Terrible Pope” Presented by Dr. Rocky Ruggiero (January 14)

I Have a Dream 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2 - Participate from Home! (January 17)

Full Moon Ceremony ~ Native Flute Meditation and Drum Journey on ZOOM (January 17)

Taxes In Retirement Webinar (January 24)

Special EVent: New Models and Insider Tips for Going EV (January 27)

