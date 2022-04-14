🌱 Woodside Council Now A 5-Member Body + Meta's New Village

Hello, people of Redwood City-Woodside! Eric He here with your brand-new copy of theRedwood City-Woodside Daily.

First, today's weather:

Times of clouds and sun. High: 65 Low: 49.

Executive director of Cities Association threatens to sue member cities (Mountain View Voice) Candidate Forums For San Mateo County Elections Begin Next Week (Patch) Woodside council votes to become a five-member body, but a ballot initiative might block it (The Almanac Online) Meta's Willow Village project aims to build around Native American site (The Almanac Online) Another Redwood City Groundbreaking: New Sheriff's Office HQ Breaks Ground (Redwood City-Woodside Patch)

Student Minimum Day - Redwood High (12:00 AM)

Wildcat Schedule - Woodside High (12:00 AM)

Conmemora la Muerte de Jesucristo el viernes 15 de abril (7:30 PM)

You Are Invited - Memorial of Jesus Death (7:30 PM)

Woodside-area Horse Owners Association: "https://www.surveymonkey.com/r... 5-10 minutes of your time will help WHOA! in its mission to support and promote equestrian causes and projects." (Facebook)

Port of Redwood City: "Looking for something to do this weekend? The Port is hosting 'Rock the Dock' a FREE spring concert series every Saturday at 3 p.m., now through June 18. Gather friends and family and come out to 451 Seaport Court in Redwood City." (Facebook)

County of San Mateo - Government: "PANDEMIC RECOVERY: “COVID decimated our field trip summer camp program the last two years. We are so excited with the generous grant help from the San Mateo County Summer Enrichment Program to bring back an amazing program." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "🐝 Have you heard the buzz? 🐝 This Saturday, April 16 at 4pm, the Redwood City Library Foundation will host a Meet & Greet Reception with Kendal Sager of @Sager Family Farm!" (Facebook)

