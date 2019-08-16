Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WPL): Will The Growth Last?

Looking at Woodside Petroleum Ltd's (ASX:WPL) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, with profits predicted to increase by 15% next year against the past 5-year average growth rate of -11%. Presently, with latest-twelve-month earnings at US$1.4b, we should see this growing to US$1.6b by 2020. I will provide a brief commentary around the figures and analyst expectations in the near term. Readers that are interested in understanding the company beyond these figures should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect Woodside Petroleum to keep growing?

Longer term expectations from the 11 analysts covering WPL’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Broker analysts tend to forecast up to three years ahead due to a lack of clarity around the business trajectory beyond this. I've plotted out each year's earnings expectations and inserted a line of best fit to calculate an annual growth rate from the slope in order to understand the overall trajectory of WPL's earnings growth over these next few years.

ASX:WPL Past and Future Earnings, August 16th 2019 More

From the current net income level of US$1.4b and the final forecast of US$1.9b by 2022, the annual rate of growth for WPL’s earnings is 10%. This leads to an EPS of $1.81 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of $1.48. In 2022, WPL's profit margin will have expanded from 26% to 31%.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For Woodside Petroleum, I've compiled three key aspects you should further research:

