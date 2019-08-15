Woodstock 50th anniversary, Philadelphia shooting, Dominican Republic resort closes: 5 things to know Thursday

Woodstock turns 50

Fifty years ago Thursday, 400,000 young people descended on Max Yasgur's farm in the tiny town of Bethel, New York, for the Woodstock music festival. Billed as "an Aquarian Exposition: 3 Days of Peace & Music," the event quickly became a mud-soaked mess thanks to heavy rains, abundant drugs and overflowing toilets. Still, Woodstock produced fantastic music, immortalized in an album and feature film. It also put the undeniable power of the 1960s counterculture on full display. Things would never be the same, for better or worse.

Philadelphia shooting: Suspected gunman arrested after tense standoff

An investigation into a "volatile" hourslong standoff in Philadelphia will resume Thursday after the suspected gunman who shot and wounded six Philadelphia police officers surrendered to authorities. All six officers who were shot were transported to local hospitals but later released, Philadelphia police Sgt. Eric Gripp said on Twitter. The incident is the second major police shooting this week. Three California Highway Patrol officers were shot, one fatally, on Monday after a motorist opened fire during a traffic stop near Interstate 215 in Riverside, California. The gunman, whose name has not been released by law enforcement, was taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, according to police.

Dominican Republic resort shuts amid beating claim

The Dominican Republic resort where a Delaware woman says she was beaten unconscious is temporarily closing due to low occupancy starting Thursday. Tammy Lawrence-Daley, a 51-year-old from Wilmington, said in May that she was beaten and strangled multiple times to unconsciousness at Majestic's Punta Cana resort in January. Lawrence-Daley is now suing Majestic Resorts for $3 million for "justice" and "accountability" in addition to compensation for "permanent, life-changing injuries," according to a press release distributed by her lawyers Wednesday. Majestic Resorts says it has lost thousands of visitors since stories of American tourists dying or being seriously injured while visiting the island started becoming public earlier this year. The Majestic Elegance Punta Cana has plans to reopen on Nov. 7.

Coats calls it quits as DNI

Dan Coats will leave his post as Director of National Intelligence on Thursday, more than two weeks after initially announcing his resignation. The departure led President Donald Trump to nominate Rep. John Ratcliffe, who withdrew after Democrats and some Republicans raised questions about whether the Texas congressman exaggerated his work as a federal prosecutor of terrorism cases. Currently, Joseph Maguire is the acting spy chief, with current Ambassador to the Netherlands Pete Hoekstra linked with the permanent position.

Little League World Series starts

The Little League World Series begins on Thursday afternoon, when the Australian Region and the Carribean Region face off in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The 10-day baseball tournament brings together 10- to 12-year-old All-Stars from all over the world to compete for a nationally-televised championship. Last year, Hawaii defeated South Korea to win the crown. You might want to look at this trailblazing 12-year-old from Minnesota and see if there’s a team near you that might be a contender.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Woodstock at 50, Little League World Series: 5 things to know Thursday