Woodstock drug trafficker tied to Norwich operation sentenced to 41 months in prison

A 42-year Woodstock resident who was part of a regional cocaine-trafficking ring was sentenced on Wednesday to more than three years in prison by a federal judge.

In addition to the 41-month sentence, Andre Smith was also ordered by U.S. District Judge Vanessa Bryant to serve three years of supervised release on one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and crack.

The FBI, Norwich police and other law enforcement agencies in 2018 began investigating a drug-trafficking organization suspected of distributing heroin, crack and cocaine throughout southeastern Connecticut, according to a press release sent by the U.S Attorney’s Office.

The investigation, which included the use of wiretaps and controlled purchases, concluded that Norwich resident Harold Butler was using his city-based Hat Boyz business to store and distribute narcotics to street-level dealers, including Smith.

In March 2019, a grand jury returned an indictment charging Smith, Butler and 11 others with various narcotics-trafficking offenses. Smith, who is out on bond and is scheduled to report to prison on March 23, pleaded guilty in October to the charge.

Butler, who police said has a criminal history that spans more than 20 years and includes 19 convictions, was sentenced in 2019 to 77 months in prison after pleading guilty to a single count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and 28 grams or more of crack.

In addition to the Norwich department, the case was also investigated by state, town of Groton and Waterford police.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Woodstock man to serve 41 months on federal drug-trafficking charge