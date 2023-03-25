Woodstock man gets 12-year-sentence for sexual abuse

Mar. 24—PARIS — A Woodstock man convicted at trial of a dozen charges of unlawful sexual contact with two young girls was sentenced Friday to serve six years of a 12-year prison sentence.

Michael T. Smith, 45, will be on probation for four years after he's released from prison, Oxford County Superior Court Justice Julia Lipez said.

During that time, he must undergo sex offender evaluation and follow recommendations for treatment.

He is barred from having contact with any female younger than 16.

Smith may have no contact with any of the victims.

If Smith were to violate any of the terms of his probation, he may be required to serve part or all of the suspended six years of his sentence.

Justice Lipez heard written statements Friday from Smith's two victims, who blamed Smith for night terrors, insomnia, appetite loss, anxiety, flashbacks and post-traumatic stress disorder after years of sexual abuse at his hands.

One was 4 years old, the other, 9 years old, when the abuse started.

One of the girls wrote about how the stress of the abuse had made her sick.

"The stress of my predator being free was eating me alive," she wrote. "Everywhere I go, the feeling of a brick tied to my heart and dragging behind follows."

She has engaged in years of therapy, she wrote, "trying to undo the damage and suffering that sexual abuse has caused me."

She wrote that Smith "took the color out of a child's world, then turned it black and white ... the pleasant memories of my childhood have been replaced with tragic, painful ones."

The other victim wrote that she has lost close friendships and has become fearful of physical contact with others. Smith's family members told the judge that he had always been kind, generous, hardworking, helpful and thoughtful.

His attorney, Walter McKee, said Smith performed small acts of kindness daily.

He has worked as a corrections officer at Oxford County Jail, animal control and private security.

Story continues

Smith had no criminal history before his convictions at trial.

Before imposing sentence against Smith, Justice Lipez said she had to weigh his positive qualities against his criminal conduct.

"People are complicated," she said. "I have frankly been offered very little insight as to how or why this happened. What I can say is that this is a very tragic situation of a person who has a lot of good in him having done a very reprehensible thing to two young children ... causing extreme damage."

Lipez said of Smith: "My hope is that, with the support of his family, he can lead a productive life going forward."

Smith had been free on bail, but was taken into custody from the courtroom on Friday after his sentencing.