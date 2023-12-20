Woodville's fire department receives long-awaited new truck, which was built in Ohio

It’s big. It’s red. It’s shiny. And like a pretty package, it arrived just in time for the holidays.

On Dec 8, a group of Woodville firefighters made the trip to Fire Manufacturing Innovations, LLC (FMI) in Springfield to bring home the long-awaited, brand new, custom-built X-2 fire engine.

The letter “X” is the county’s designated code for Woodville as “W” can be hard to hear or understand over radio.

The new truck has many “new and improved” features designed to keep the volunteer fire department safe and to make the task of fighting fires a little easier, including a hose premounted on the front of the truck that swings out to connect to a pumper truck.

Woodville Fire Chief Tim Schnitker with the new truck.

The new X-2 engine has cameras on all four sides so that the pump operator can watch the fire on a screen rather than from the top of the truck. The cameras can see through smoke and offer a 360-degree view.

“The truck was built in Urbana, Ohio, and the mounts were added in Springfield,” said Fire Chief Tim Schnitker. “It’s an Ohio-built truck.”

Storage was built into the middle of the water tanks so that firemen will not have to climb to the top of the truck to grab hoses and ladders. There is also a compartment on the side of the truck where firefighters can place their dirty gear after a run, which will help to keep contaminants out of the cab, which seats six.

“This truck will serve us well for the next 25 years easily,” said Schnitker.

The new X-2 fire engine that is now serving Woodville.

New truck has $637,795 pricetag

The new truck alone cost $637,795. The Woodville Township Trustees and Fire Chiefs planned and saved for this new replacement truck for over a decade which meant the truck was purchased at no additional tax burden to township residents and no financing was needed. The Fire Department Association paid an additional $18,000 for tools and equipment that were installed, including portable light towers. Most of the tools are Milwaukee brand tools that all utilize the same batteries, making it easier to swap out a battery when needed. The funding for the tools was raised via the department’s pancake breakfasts, gun raffles, and other donations.

The process, which included choosing which specifications would meet the needs of a rural fire department, and the actual building of the new truck was a 5-year project. The department continued to change and add details all the way along the process until they took delivery of the truck.

“We take the time to spec it out and customize a truck for what our needs are,” said Lt. Matt Reardon.It will be a few weeks until the new truck is officially in service. The firemen will first go through training with the manufacturer to become familiar with the operation of new equipment.

The fire department is planning to hold an open house after the first of the year so that the community can check out the new truck which will be lined up with its predecessors from 1929, 1956, and 1997 so that visitors can see the progression in design over the years.

Fire trucks are expected to last 20 years. The National Fire Protection Association recommends that fire trucks older than 25 years be retired from a department’s fleet and replacement equipment should be planned years in advance. As for the next replacement truck, Chief Schnitker is not ready to even begin thinking about that yet.“We know it will take a long time, and we can’t wait too long, but looking at our needs and our budget will take a bit of time.”

Anyone interested in joining the department is invited to attend a Monday night meeting or to contact Chief Schnitker at 419-849-3232.

Food drive at high school basketball game

The Woodmore Athletic Boosters are hosting a food drive at the Woodmore vs. Danbury boys’ basketball game on Friday, Dec. 22, at Woodmore High School. Admission to the game will be free for students from both schools who bring a nonperishable item to the game. Items will be donated to the Woodmore and Elmore food pantries.

Recycling Christmas Gift Bags The Woodville Library will be collecting used gift bags for next year’s community Christmas projects including the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Operation Woodville Santa.

New Year’s Eve Sausage DropThe New Year’s Eve Countdown Party to 2024 in Elmore will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 31, at Depot Park. There will be food, fun, and prizes including bingo, a “Pin the Sausage on the Bun” contest at 4 p.m., sausage eating contest at 5 p.m., and the annual Sausage Drop at 6 p.m. Admission is free and there will be food and drinks by donation, while supplies last.

School Board VacancyThe Woodmore Local School Board is seeking letters of interest to fill a position for the board of education which will become vacant on Jan. 1. All applicants who are interested must send a letter of interest to the Woodmore School Central Office in care of Treasurer Lisa Cruickshank, 349 Rice St., Elmore, 43416. The deadline to apply is Dec. 31.

