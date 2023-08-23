Woodward coach, athletic director Mark Ward resigns after community objects to hiring

WOODWARD — Mark Ward, recently hired as the high school baseball coach and assistant athletic director at Woodward Public Schools, has resigned after a wave of objections from concerned community members on social media.

The controversy stems from Ward's legal troubles in the 1990s, which have resurfaced and ignited outrage among parents and residents.

In recent weeks, Woodward Public Schools shared multiple posts on their Facebook page to announce new teachers, including an announcement of Ward's hiring on Aug. 18.

Concerned community members voiced their objections to Ward's employment previously by commenting, and later by sharing the post. Commenting has been turned off for posts regarding Ward.

In the post on Facebook announcing Ward's resignation, the district wrote that the administration “followed the same background checks that every school district employee in Oklahoma must pass.”

Ward's resignation was effective Tuesday.

“The resignation results from the continual social media and community objections to the events from the 1990s,” the district wrote.

The Oklahoman reported in 1998 that Ward pled no contest to a reduced charge of sexual battery involving a 15-year-old student from Vici High School. He was accused of fondling the student at his home in 1994. Under a plea agreement, he was prohibited from working in public schools for two years.

Since then, Ward has worked in El Reno, Elk City, and Leedey, according to his website, Mark Ward Ministries.

Ward addressed his resignation on his website.

“I stand today very thankful for the Woodward school board and administration for giving me the opportunity to coach, lead FCA and work as Asst. Athletic Director,” Ward wrote. “It takes courage. The leadership at Woodward is willing to do what is necessary to have the best culture possible. I believe they have assembled a great team of coaches and teachers regardless of whether I am a part of that plan or not.”

