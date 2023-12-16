Woodward day care worker arrested after alleged sexual assault of child
Woodward day care worker arrested after alleged sexual assault of child
Woodward day care worker arrested after alleged sexual assault of child
The former NBA star petitioned the court for dismissal.
Here’s what to know about dental care costs, how to pay for dental work, and how to choose the best way to cover the cost of an upcoming procedure.
The "Teen Mom" star Tyler Baltierra said ketamine therapy helped him navigate his emotions. Here's how it works.
The decision comes after a court ruling against the NCAA's rules governing two-time transfers.
There's a reason this skin-brightening 'tingly magic' is flying off the shelves.
From subscription boxes to popular Amazon finds, these gifts will arrive before Santa does.
Dossier's scents at Walmart are dead ringers for favorites from Jo Malone, Yves Saint Laurent and more. They make great holiday gifts!
Opening a high-yield savings account is relatively simple, and adding one to your portfolio is a good way to maximize your savings.
With "Barbie" in ASL, its translator hopes "it sends the message that Deaf people and sign language have a place in the world."
Erase dark circles, puffiness and dryness with this 'little miracle tube.'
Here's how to find the right mortgage lender when shopping for a home loan.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 15 of the 2023 NFL season!
Venture capital giant Andreessen Horowitz has announced its intent to begin lobbying the U.S. government, and their plan is as tone-deaf and obtuse as this summer's dreadful "Techno-Optimist Manifesto." Essentially, they will give to anyone — literally anyone — who "supports an optimistic technology-enabled future." This is what's called being a single-issue voter, and while co-founder Ben Horowitz (who penned the blog post) seems to think announcing themselves as such gives their lobbying a child-like purity, it's quite the opposite. The fact is that they are rich ideologues announcing their intent to pay any politician who will advance their agenda, whatever that politician's other views.
The Fed's dovish shift is thrilling investors, as stocks bid to build on a roaring rally that promises new record highs.
Snag pretty pink knife sets, pans and, of course, a mug that says "That's Hot."
It's not too late to get great gifts at great prices. Here are the best last minute gifts for 2023
Don't miss this rare opportunity to scoop up fantastic finds for way less.
Since the company’s earliest days as an MIT spinoff, Boston Dynamics’ systems have always provided entertainment value. With a few exceptions, however, entertainment was more of side benefit than the ultimate goal. Notably (for our purposes, at least), Neon is the parent company of Animax Designs.
Twitch announced sweeping updates to its sexual content policy and content classification system, which now allows previously prohibited content like illustrated nipples and "erotic dances," in addition to clarifying what nudity is and isn't allowed on the platform. The framing implied nudity, but never actually showed content that explicitly violated Twitch's sexual content policies. Other streamers, who were predominantly male, were enraged by Morgpie's content and called for Twitch to crack down on the apparent nudity.
The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.