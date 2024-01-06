Woodward teacher charged with seven counts of lewd, indecent acts to child

WOODWARD, Okla. (KFOR) — A Woodward Middle School teacher has been placed on administrative leave after being charged with seven counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child on Thursday.

Benjamin Alan Hall, 47, has since been released on a $100,000 bond.

According to Woodward News, Hall has been a coach and teacher at the school since 2012. His wife, Sarah Hall, is reportedly the principal at Woodward Middle School.

Woodward Public Schools released the following statement on Friday regarding the charges against Hall:

Yesterday, Woodward Public Schools learned that criminal charges were filed in the District Court of Woodward County against WPS employee Benjamin Alan Hall, a teacher at Woodward Middle School. As soon as we learned of the charges, Mr. Hall was immediately placed on administrative leave as is required. He will be on leave until the charges are resolved. The safety of students, staff and families is always our highest priority, and WPS is fully cooperating with law enforcement. Because this is a personnel matter and part of an ongoing criminal prosecution, we cannot comment further at this time. Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to reach out to the Woodward Police Department. Rusty Puffinbarger, Woodward Public Schools Superintendent

Hall’s arraignment is set for Tuesday, January 9.

