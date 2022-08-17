Woodworth man gets child pornography charge added while in jail, accused of sex crimes

A Woodworth man has been arrested again in an ongoing investigation by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

Jacob Martin Michot was booked again into the Rapides Parish Detention Center #1 on one count of pornography involving a juvenile.

Michot, 20, has been in jail since July 26. He had been arrested in Lafayette on a warrant because he left a Texas treatment program without court permission.

Michot had bonded out of jail on his own recognizance in mid-June after his attorney, George Higgins III, told 9th Judicial District Court Judge Greg Beard his client would be undergoing treatment in San Antonio.

The sheriff's office had arrested Michot twice before, in December 2021 and in January, after complaints were made. He has been indicted on one count of third-degree rape and five felony counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

He was arrested on another third-degree rape charge on July 26.

Michot is being held on a total bail of $2.6 million. The investigation is continuing, according to the sheriff's office.

Michot is expected in court on Aug. 22 for several defense motions filed by Higgins.

This article originally appeared on Alexandria Town Talk: Jacob Michot, already indicted on sex crime charges, arrested again