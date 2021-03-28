Woody Allen again denies sexual abuse allegations by Dylan Farrow in previously unaired interview

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Woody Allen again denied sexual abuse allegations by daughter Dylan Farrow in his first on-camera sit-down interview in nearly 30 years.

"There was no logic on the face of it. Why would a guy who's 57-years-old... I never was accused of anything in my life," the director told Lee Cowan on CBS Sunday Morning in a previously unaired interview currently available to stream on Paramount+.

"I'm suddenly going to drive up in the middle of a contentious custody fight, [to] Mia [Farrow]'s country home, yet," he continued. "A seven-year-old girl... On the surface, I didn't think it required any investigation, even."

Gari Garaialde/Getty Images

The July 2020 recording was released on the heels of the conclusion of the HBO documentary series Allen v. Farrow, featuring new interviews with Dylan and Mia, as well as the release of a video of Dylan at age seven detailing the alleged abuse, bringing about renewed interest in the case.

In 1993, after a six-month investigation of the allegations, the Child Sexual Abuse Clinic of Yale-New Haven Hospital concluded no sexual abuse took place though his conduct with Dylan was "grossly inappropriate," according to the New York Times. No charges were ever filed against him.

"It's so preposterous," Allen said. "The smear has remained. They still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did in my life can be misconstrued as that."

Adding of Dylan, "I believe she thinks it. She was a good kid and I believe she thinks it. I do not believe she's making it up. I don't believe she's lying. I believe she believes that."

Cowan wraps up the segment by noting Allen wishes he could speak to Dylan, who he said he hasn't spoken to since the allegations.

Allen ends the interview by proclaiming he doesn't care what people think about him.

"To me, it doesn't matter. It doesn't bother me," he said. "Do I care that some guy sitting home or some woman is thinking, 'I don't care what investigators say, I still believe he's a pedophile.' It's as meaningful as the person sitting at home saying, 'I believe him. He's a wonderful guy and he's gotten a raw deal.' That and 15 cents gets me on the subway."

Related content:

Recommended Stories

  • Martin Bashir says he showed off fake bank statements after meeting Princess Diana

    Martin Bashir is claiming fake bank statements were only shown to Earl Spencer after he had been introduced to Princess Diana - and so could not have been deployed to gain her brother’s trust. The mocked up bank statements are at the heart of a six-month inquiry into whether Bashir lied and cheated to secure an interview with the princess for the BBC’s Panorama. Bashir admits ordering the mocked up bank statements, produced by a freelance graphic artist. But The Telegraph understands that Bashir is adamant that the faked documents were only shown to Earl Spencer after he had made the introduction to Princess Diana. Bashir’s claims put him at odds with previous reports which have suggested that the statements were shown to Earl Spencer to gain his trust. Earl Spencer introduced Bashir to Princess Diana, leading to the television interview in 1995 in which she accused the Prince of Wales of adultery. The interview led to the irreparable breakdown of their marriage.

  • Unreleased Woody Allen interview to stream on Paramount+ alongside 2018 Dylan Farrow interview

    An unreleased Woody Allen interview will stream on Paramount+ alongside CBS's 2018 interview with Dylan Farrow.

  • Kamala Harris appears at women’s event with Bill Clinton after anger over sexual harassment claims against him

    The talk, held on Friday, was to discuss female empowerment amid Covid-19

  • Paramount+ To Stream ‘CBS Sunday Morning’ Woody Allen Special With Never-Before-Aired Interview With Filmmaker From Last Year; 2018 Piece With Dylan Farrow

    CBS News is debuting a special on Woody Allen that will feature an exclusive, never-before-aired interview with the filmmaker done last year, following the publication of his memoir, as well as the CBS This Morning interview with Dylan Farrow, who has accused him of sexual abuse when she was a child. Allen has denied the […]

  • Woody Allen Speaks Out About Dylan Farrow Abuse Allegations in Newly-Released 2020 Interview

    "I do not believe that she's making it up. I don't believe she's lying. I believe she believes that," Woody Allen said

  • Dad stuffed baby wipe into infant’s mouth before she choked to death, Ohio cops say

    The dad has been charged.

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Howard Schnellenberger, 87, Miami, Louisville coach, dies

    Howard Schnellenberger was a pipe smoker with a push-broom mustache and gruff baritone, and he paired his grandiloquent manner with grandiose visions for football at Miami, Louisville and Florida Atlantic that caused snickers. At all three schools, Schnellenberger disproved doubters.

  • Woody Allen Responds to Dylan Farrow's Sexual Abuse Allegations in Never-Before-Seen Interview

    In his first in-depth TV interview in almost 30 years, Woody Allen responded to resurfaced allegations that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow, claims he has repeatedly denied.

  • Blinken condemns China sanctions on U.S. officials

    The secretary of State called them "baseless."

  • MoMA Chairman Leon Black Says He’ll Step Down Over Epstein Ties: Report

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos GettyBillionaire investor Leon Black will step down as chairman of the Museum of Modern Art following protests from prominent artists and concern from fellow trustees over his decades-long friendship and financial ties to sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.According to The New York Times, the beleaguered private-equity mogul told the executive committee of MoMA’s board that he wasn’t planning to renew his run as chairman once his term expires in July.The report indicated Black would, however, stay on the board and that trustees worried Black’s departure would risk the museum losing future donations and access to his vast art collection, which includes Edvard Munch’s The Scream.The announcement comes days after Black quit as CEO of his firm, Apollo Global Management, much earlier than expected. Black has denied any misconduct or involvement in Epstein’s sex ring and said it was a “terrible mistake” to give Epstein a second chance after his 2008 conviction for soliciting a minor girl.MoMA Braces for a Showdown Over Epstein Pal Leon BlackMaria Farmer, who was an art student in New York when Epstein abused her and her underage sister, Annie, in the 1990s, was elated to hear the news of Black’s imminent resignation.“If you had told me in the 1990s that the art world would begin to extricate itself from Epstein and his associates, I wouldn’t have believed it," she told The Daily Beast. “For so long, I was a lonely voice screaming into the forest. Now people are listening!”For his part, Black has been adamant that he played no part in Epstein’s crimes.“Let me be clear,” Black said in October. “There has never been an allegation by anyone that I engaged in any wrongdoing, because I did not. And any suggestion of blackmail or any other connection to Epstein’s reprehensible conduct is categorically untrue.”In a statement on his separation from Apollo, Black said, “The relentless public attention and media scrutiny concerning my relationship with Jeffrey Epstein—even though the exhaustive Dechert Report concluded there was no evidence of wrongdoing on my part—have taken a toll on my health and have caused me to wish to take some time away from the public spotlight that comes with my daily involvement with this great public company.”Black apparently wanted to avoid another media firestorm over his MoMA chairmanship, despite claiming he wanted to “pursue my many interests away from Apollo—including the arts, culture, medical research, and philanthropy.” The Times reported Black “did not want to become a distraction to the institution.”MoMA did not return a request for comment. A representative for Black, Whit Clay, declined to comment.One MoMA trustee previously told The Daily Beast that members of the board hadn’t been able to share their views on Black’s connections to Epstein, since the museum postponed their meeting twice since February. The full board is expected to meet Tuesday, when Black will likely share his plans to step down.“There’s people who feel strongly, but there has not been a forum for people to express their thoughts yet,” the person said, adding that they were troubled that MoMA’s chairman had a long-standing relationship with Epstein, who has long been accused of molesting underage girls. “Of course it disturbs me. I have a conscience and I have children.”As The Daily Beast reported this week, Black was close enough to Epstein to visit the convicted sex-offender’s homes around the world, schedule routine breakfast meetings with him in New York, fund his favorite charities and scientific research, and loan him more than $30 million—only a third of which Epstein ever paid back.Around 2004, Black also allegedly served as a reference for an employee at Epstein’s Florida mansion: Alfredo Rodriguez, the former butler who snatched Epstein’s infamous “little black book.” One year later, Rodriguez would tell Palm Beach cops what he’d witnessed inside Epstein’s home and that his duties included buying gifts for the young “masseuses” and keeping $2,000 on hand to pay them.Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Names Powerful Men in Alleged Sex RingIn an audio recording of Rodriguez’s interview with the late police detective Joseph Recarey, Rodriguez claims he landed a job with Epstein thanks to Black. “He gave me a recommendation for Mr. Epstein,” Rodriguez says in the audio file, which was part of a public records collection the Palm Beach state attorney released last year.It’s unclear whether Rodriguez ever worked for Black, but the former houseman said two of his buddies did. Rodriguez, who worked for Epstein from November 2004 to May 2005, died in December 2014. (In 2010, Rodriguez was arrested by the FBI for attempting to sell Epstein’s address book, which he called the “Holy Grail,” to a victim’s lawyer. He served 18 months in prison.)When Palm Beach cops began investigating Epstein in 2005, they discovered a trove of phone message pads revealing the names of other wealthy friends: Limited Brands mogul Les Wexner, real estate investor Mort Zuckerman, banking executive Jes Staley, hedge-funder Glenn Dubin, and future president Donald Trump.The recording indicates police also learned of other powerful connections, including Black.“I was born in Bolivia, South America, and I have two friends of mine that they were working for Leon Black in New York,” Rodriguez says in the recording, when Recarey asked how he got employed with Epstein. Rodriguez then describes how someone—perhaps Epstein, who in 2003 had accused former butler Juan Alessi of burglary, police records show—hired him because he was seeking a reliable houseman.“And he said to me … looks like he had a couple of [employees] that stole from him in the past, so he was looking for people like me, he can rely on, because we used to keep a lot of cash in the house. There were guns. Back then I was the only one opening and closing the safe,” Rodriguez says, adding, “I never lost a penny.”While some of the audio is muffled, Rodriguez can clearly be heard saying: “So I was referred by Leon Black. He gave me a recommendation for Mr. Epstein.” When Recarey asked if Leon Black was related to Epstein’s criminal defense attorney, Roy Black, Rodriguez answered that he ran a “company called Apollo.”Black’s latest resignation follows months of bad press on his ties to Epstein and the specter of even more protests. A coalition of artists and activists have announced a 10-week “strike” against MoMA for its reliance on billionaire leadership, which includes another former associate of Epstein: hedge-funder Glenn Dubin. (Virginia Giuffre, a survivor of Epstein’s trafficking scheme, claims Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell sent her to powerful men including Dubin, who denies these accusations.)The coalition, called the International Imagination of Anti-National Anti-Imperialist Feelings, said MoMA trustees realize Black’s “continued presence on the board is a recipe for crisis, but getting rid of him could set a precedent and put at risk MoMA’s use of his priceless art collection. The museum administration is in a classic decision dilemma.”“Whether Black stays or goes, a consensus has emerged: beyond any one board member, MoMA itself is the problem,” the coalition added, before referring to Dubin and other trustees.Guerrilla Girls, the anonymous feminist art collective, terminated their book contract with Black’s Phaidon Press in 2019 because of the billionaire’s bond with Epstein. Since then, they’ve also called for Black’s and Dubin’s ousters from MoMA.Harvard Sanctions Biology Professor Over Epstein Donations, Nukes His Pet ProgramIn response to the news of Black giving up his chairmanship, Guerrilla Girls said in an email: “Finally!!! But the Guerrilla Girls have questions: Is MoMA keeping the dirty $40 million he donated to them?” The collective was referring to Black and his wife Debra’s donation to MoMA in 2018 in exchange for having a film center named after them.“Will Black still donate $200 million to survivors of sexual trafficking and abuse, as he offered in an attempt to remain at Apollo and MoMA?” Guerrilla Girls asked.In January, Black announced he was resigning as Apollo’s CEO after an internal report from the firm revealed he’d paid Epstein $158 million from 2012 to 2017 for estate and tax planning advice—three times more than initially reported.And last August, Denise N. George, the attorney general for the U.S Virgin Islands, announced she was issuing subpoenas to Black and entities related to him as part of her civil racketeering suit against Epstein’s estate.Black was pals with Epstein from the mid-1990s until 2018, when the men had a falling out over Epstein’s fees. Epstein had demanded tens of millions of dollars for advising Black on a transaction that saved Black $600 million, the Apollo report alleges.When Epstein complained about a lack of payment in emails to Black, Epstein “would invoke his friendship with Black” and refer to “personal matters that Black had shared with Epstein in confidence, although there is no evidence that those matters had any relationship to any of Epstein’s criminal activity or to any of Black’s payments to Epstein,” the document claims.“Throughout Epstein and Black’s relationship, Black viewed Epstein as a friend worthy of his trust,” the report states. “They attended social events together, Black confided in Epstein on personal matters, and Black introduced Epstein to his family. Black regularly visited Epstein’s townhouse in New York to either discuss business or to meet other prominent guests who were visiting Epstein, including well known businessmen, political figures, diplomats, scientists and celebrities. In general, one-on-one breakfast meetings between Black and Epstein would be more common for business meetings, whereas afternoon meetings with other guests would be more common for social visits.”According to the report, Debra and Leon Black visited Epstein’s New Mexico ranch while en route to California on their private plane. Multiple victims, including Annie Farmer and a woman referred to as Jane Doe 15, say Epstein abused them at this Stanley compound, which is about 40 miles south of Santa Fe.“At Epstein’s request,” the document says, “Black and his wife provided transportation from Santa Fe to California on Black’s plane to two or more of Epstein’s adult guests in Santa Fe.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • China sanctions Joe Manchin’s wife, other US officials

    The Chinese government announces a wave of sanctions against American and Canadian officials critical of its policies in Xinjiang

  • Report: NFL set to announce 17-game regular season schedule

    Who would the Seahawks play for the 17th game?

  • "CBS Sunday Morning" special "The Woody Allen Interview" premieres March 28 on Paramount+

    Special will feature interviews with Allen, Dylan Farrow, and an exploration of whether controversial acts diminish an artist's legacy.

  • U.S. religious-rights official says she is 'flattered' to be target of China sanctions

    A U.S. religious-rights official said she was "flattered" to be the target of Chinese government sanctions stemming from a dispute between the two countries over Beijing's treatment of Uighur Muslims, which Washington has described as a genocide. The United States on Saturday condemned China's sanctions against two Americans and a Canadian lawmaker, which followed those imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada last week for what they say are violations of the rights of Uighurs and other ethnic minorities China's western region of Xinjiang. Beijing sanctioned the chair and vice chair of the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, banning them from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau.

  • This One Eating Habit Raises Your Risk of Early Death by 50%, Says Study

    A new study just published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics contains some troubling news for people who have become addicted to take-out over the course of the last year. According to the research, which analyzed 15 years of dietary behavior among more than 35,000 adults aged 20 and older, “frequent consumption” of restaurant-made meals is strongly linked to early death.We’ve long known that a diet rich in decadent meals prepared in restaurant kitchens isn’t nearly as healthy as one rooted in home-made alternatives, but this new study is unique in that it quantifies just how bad eating out—or ordering too much delivery—could truly be for the sake of your lifespan.According to the researchers, who analyzed data provided by the National Health and Nutritional Examination Survey that polled more than 35,000 adults between the years of 1999 and 2014, those who ate two restaurant meals (or more) every day were more likely to die of any cause by 49%. They also had a 65% greater chance of dying from cancer. Over the course of the survey, 2,781 of the respondents died—511 of them were from heart disease and 638 of them were from cancer.“This is one of the first studies to quantify the association between eating out and mortality,” notes Wei Bao, MD, PhD, a professor at the University of Iowa, in the study’s official release. “Our findings, in line with previous studies, support that eating out frequently is associated with adverse health consequences and may inform future dietary guidelines to recommend reducing consumption of meals prepared away from home.”As we’ve reported time and again at Eat This, Not That!, eating healthy meals at many popular restaurants is truly difficult, given that so many of the meals are super high in calories and are overly packed with fat, sodium, and sugar. Even some of the “healthy” meals are secretly bad for you. Take the “SkinnyLicious Asian Chicken Salad” from Cheesecake Factory. All told, it rings it at 590 calories—roughly the same as a Quarter Pounder Deluxe burger from McDonald’s—and contains a staggering 2,700 milligrams of sodium along with 53 grams of carbs. For perspective, The American Heart Association recommends that no human being should consume more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium in a day.Remember this the next time you're undecided on whether to make that home-cooked meal or to fire up your Seamless app. If you're eating out on a daily basis, you're not doing your body any favors. And for a full list of the secret ways that restaurants go to extra lengths to make their food unhealthier, check out these 15 Sneaky Ways Restaurants Add More Calories to Your Meals.

  • Dr. Birx said she had a 'very uncomfortable' phone call with Trump after she did a CNN interview about the pandemic last year

    "I knew I was being watched," Dr. Deborah Birx, who worked on Trump's coronavirus taskforce, told CNN in a documentary interview.

  • Blinken slams China over "baseless" retaliatory sanctions on U.S. and Canadian officials

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday night denounced retaliatory sanctions imposed by China on American and Canadian officials as "baseless."Why it matters: In an escalating feud over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, China announced sanctions earlier Saturday on officials including USCIRF Chair Gayle Manchin, wife of Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), and USCIRF vice chair Tony Perkins.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeCanadian Member of Parliament Michael Chong and the Subcommittee on International Human Rights in Canada's House of Commons were also sanctioned — days after the U.S., U.K., European Union and Canada penalized Chinese officials deemed responsible for abuses in Xinjiang.The State Department and several legislative bodies have recognized the abuses against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities as genocide.What they're saying: Blinken said in an emailed statement that the U.S. "condemns" China's "baseless sanctions" on the officials, noting these were "apparently in retaliation for U.S. sanctions" on Chinese officials "connected with serious human rights abuse" in Xinjiang. "Beijing's attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights and fundamental freedoms only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang," he added.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted Saturday, "China’s sanctions are an attack on transparency and freedom of expression — values at the heart of our democracy."We stand with Parliamentarians against these unacceptable actions, and we will continue to defend human rights around the world with our international partners."The big picture: China also retaliated against the EU on Monday, sanctioning 10 Europeans, according to Reuters.It placed sanctions on several U.K. individuals and entities on Thursday.Go deeper: UN report: "Clear evidence" China is committing genocide against Uyghurs Editor's note: This article has been updated with Blinken's comments. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Woody Allen Lashes Out at ‘Foolish’ Actors Who Won’t Work With Him Again

    Woody Allen lashed out at all the actors who have publicly condemned him in recent years and expressed regret about having worked on his films — or refuse to act for him again. “I think they’re well-meaning but they’re foolish,” the filmmaker said in a new CBS News interview released on Sunday. “All they’re doing is they’re persecuting a perfectly innocent person and they’re enabling this lie.” In the interview, which was recorded last July after the publication of Allen’s memoir “Apropos of Nothing,” Allen repeated his previous denials that he had sexually molested his then-7-year-old daughter Dylan Farrow in 1992. The accusations, which were investigated at the time, resurfaced in mid 2010s and led many to take a public stand against the filmmaker — particularly after the emergence of the #MeToo movement in 2017. Also Read: Woody Allen Repeats Denial of Daughter Dylan Farrow's 'Preposterous' Abuse Accusations Stars such as Kate Winslet (“Wonder Wheel”), Mira Sorvino (“Mighty Aphrodite”), Elliot Page (“To Rome With Love”) and Colin Firth (“Magic in the Moonlight”) all expressed regret about working with Allen or said they would not act in a future project with the four-time Oscar winner. In addition, Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Hall and other stars of “A Rainy Day in New York” donated their salaries from the film to charity. The rom-com was filmed in 2017, but Amazon dropped plans for 2018 release after Dylan Farrow resurfaced accusations that he molested her in 1992 when she was 7. The film received a nominal North American release in fall 2020. Elsewhere in the CBS interview, Allen repeated his denial of Dylan Farrow’s “preposterous” accusations that he molested her in 1992 in the midst of a bitter custody battle with his ex Mia Farrow, with whom he had three children (son Ronan and adopted children Moses and Dylan). Also Read: Why Woody Allen Wasn't Charged: a Timeline of Dylan Farrow's Accusations “It’s so preposterous and yet the smear has remained,” Allen told CBS’ Lee Cowan in an interview taped last July after the publication of Allen’s memoir, “Apropos of Nothing.” “And they still prefer to cling to, if not the notion that I molested Dylan, than the possibility that I molested her. Nothing that I ever did with Dylan in my life could be misconstrued as that.” The new interview was broadcast just weeks after HBO aired a new four-part docuseries, “Allen v. Farrow,” that re-examined the sexual abuse and child molestation accusations against him and included new and previously unseen footage from Dylan Farrow, Mia Farrow and other family and friends that bolstered the case against Allen. Read original story Woody Allen Lashes Out at ‘Foolish’ Actors Who Won’t Work With Him Again At TheWrap

  • ‘The only threat you face is unarmed children’: Beto O’Rourke mocks Ted Cruz’s claim border smugglers heckled him

    O’Rourke listed problems Texans face that Cruz could address instead of posting videos from border