Woody Harrelson Spreads Anti-Vax Conspiracy During SNL Monologue

Congratulations are in order for Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union's family, because their daughter, Zaya, 15, was just legally granted a name change and assignment of gender at a Los Angeles Superior Court, as reported by People and Us Weekly. The teen has gone by the name Zaya since 2020, when she publicly came out as transgender. But now, it has been made official that her name is Zaya Malachi Airamis Wade, and she's been approved to have the markers for her sex changed on legal documents to ma